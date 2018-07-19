White Tiger Distillery comes home to Harford County

The White Tiger Distillery, founded by Abingdon resident and 20-year Army veteran Itsara Ounnarath in the fall of 2013, now has a home in Harford County.

The distillery, which produces spirits such as rice whisky in the style of Ounnarath’s native country of Laos and rye whisky made from Maryland-raised grain, had been based in Stevensville in Queen Anne’s County.

The company owner and his business partners wanted to bring the operation to Harford County, where they live, and they finally found available space in the Bynum Run Business Center in Forest Hill in March. The distillery, which is at 1659 Robin Circle and accessible via Granary Road, opened to the public in May.

It is open for tastings and tours from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All distilling, fermentation and bottling is done on site, and visitors can purchase bottles of spirits, according to Ounnarath.

Ounnarath and his partners have offered their products to the public at events in Harford County such as First Fridays in Havre de Grace and the Harford County Farm Fair in Bel Air. They can also be purchased in local retail stores.

“Harford County is home to us,” Ounnarath, 40, said Wednesday.

The Forest Hill site was the first space available after prior efforts to secure a location in other areas of Harford, such as Edgewood, fell through.

“It was meant to be,” Ounnarath said.

White Tiger’s laoLao Style rice whiskey received international recognition last spring when it earned a bronze medal and was recognized as an “outstanding international beverage” in the “other American whisky” category during the annual SIP Awards, a global spirits competition, in May 2017, according to the awards certificate posted in the distillery’s tasting room.

The bronze medal is draped over a bottle of the amber-colored rice whiskey, also on display in the tasting room.

Maryland comptroller visits

State Comptroller Peter Franchot and several staff members visited last Friday afternoon, one of several visits he made to businesses in Harford and Cecil County that day.

The comptroller is Maryland’s “chief financial officer,” revenue collector and information technology provider to many state agencies and top regulator of alcohol, motor fuel and tobacco, according to the office’s website, http://www.marylandtaxes.gov. Franchot, a Democrat, is running for a fourth term in the November general election.

He visited White Tiger along with several staff members, two Harford County state legislators, Democrat Mary Ann Lisanti and Republican Kathy Szeliga, and two staffers from the office of U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican who represents Maryland’s First District — covering northern and central Harford — in Washington, D.C.

Ounnarath and one of his investors, Mike Pyon, 45, of Abingdon, gave the group a tour of the facility and allowed them to try some of the products. They raised a toast with brandy drawn from a French oak barrel where it was aging.

White Tiger plans to release brandy and rum products this fall, Ounnarath said later.

“I’m a big fan of these Maryland craft-produced alcohol products, and this one is just really special,” Franchot said of White Tiger.

He cited the company’s blending of Eastern and Western cultures in their products, such as the Laotian-style rice whisky and a Puerto Rican-style liqueur.

“It’s an innovative, entrepreneurial business with a real twist for novelty,” Franchot said.

Ounnarath’s wife, Nory, is from Puerto Rico and she helps operate the distillery. The liqueur is called Coquito and is made in honor of Carlos A. Lazaney-Rodriguez. Lazaney-Rodriguez, an Army staff sergeant, was one of three soldiers killed by an active shooter — a fellow soldier — at Fort Hood, Texas in 2014.

Lazaney-Rodriguez was the brother of Ounnarath’s wife; Ounnarath said he had known him since they served in the infantry together in the late 1990s. Both were deployed to Iraq during Operation Desert Fox in 1998.

Military legacy

Ounnarath later worked in the Army’s medical laboratory field, and he was a medical lab technician when deployed to Iraq in 2003 at the start of the Iraq War. He led a platoon of combat medics on his third and final deployment to Iraq in 2006.

Ounnarath retired from the Army as a captain in June 2017; he had been the supervisor of the hematology lab at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda.

His family came to the U.S. from Laos, in Southeast Asia bordering Cambodia and Vietnam, as refugees in the early 1980s. He uses a family recipe, provided by his mother, to make the rice whiskey.

“Every culture has their own spirits tied to heritage,” Ounnarath said. “It’s just rich in history — every Laotian household you go to, there’s a spirit.”

Investor Pyon, who is also an Army veteran, immigrated to the United States with his family when he was a youth. He is from South Korea, and his father served during the Vietnam War with the Korean military — the elder Pyon later joined the U.S. military.

Mike Pyon served in the Army from 1988 to 2002 and has been deployed to Bosnia in the former Yugoslavia. He worked as a military medical lab technician and is now a lab manager for the Patient First urgent care clinic in Aberdeen.

Pyon said he met Ounnarath through the latter’s part-time work at Patient First on weekends.

Pyon said he does not typically drink alcohol because he has had reactions to it, but he was convinced to invest in Ounnarath’s business after trying his rice whiskey. The beverage did not cause any side effects such as nausea.

“I actually enjoyed the effects of drinking whiskey,” Pyon said.

His 18-year-old son, Dylan, works in the distillery, too. The 2018 Edgewood High School graduate, who was there for Franchot’s visit, said he helps with fermentation and distilling.

‘Fledgling industry’

Franchot has been working in Annapolis to reform state regulations to support the growth of the popular craft beer industries, “and I’m tempted to include a reform effort for the distillers,” he said.

Maryland’s spirits industry, which Franchot called “a much more fledgling industry in sector” compared to beer and wine, includes about 14 to 15 craft distillers, the comptroller said.