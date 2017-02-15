White supremacy fliers distributed in Fountain Green neighborhood near Bel Air

White supremacy fliers were distributed through a Fountain Green neighborhood east of Bel Air early Wednesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Deputies were called to the 1400 block of East Banavie Terrace in the Fountain Glen neighborhood Wednesday for a report of a suspicious incident.

A resident there reported finding a white supremacy flier, according to Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. The deputy also saw other fliers on the ground in the court.

It is believed they were distributed during the early morning hours Wednesday, Andersen said.

A reporter from The Aegis observed some of the fliers in the neighborhood. They were in a clear plastic covering and were weighted down with small rocks.

One side read: "White man Are you sick and tried of the Jews destroying your country through mass immigration and degeneracy? Join us in the struggle for global white supremacy" and it listed a website. Two swastikas were imprinted on the paper.

The other side tells residents to "beware" of "armed bands... roaming the highways and marching through your neighborhood. They may even try to enter your home!"

It lists ways to identify those "armed bands," people who wear uniforms, carry weapons and drive cars "often painted black and white or blue and white, with sirens and flashing lights."

"These gangs are highly organized, well armed and potentially violent. Warn your friends and neighbors," the flier reads. "Do not let them corner you! Defend yourself by any means necessary!"

It shows a police officer in uniform described as a "typical gang member."

The fliers were also found in other parts of the neighborhood.

Deputies searched the area but could not find any suspects or witnesses, Andersen said.

Residents are encouraged to call police whenever they see suspicious activity or if they have any information about this incident. Deputies from the Community Policing Unit will be following up in the targeted neighborhood, Andersen said.

This incident, he said, would not be considered a hate crime, according to Article 49B of the Annotated Code of Maryland. Individuals distributing the fliers could, however, be charged with other crimes such as trespassing, littering and harassment.