Harford students to be in school Wednesday instead of on spring break

On what was scheduled to be their first day of spring break, Harford County Public Schools students will be in their classrooms today.

The two snow days last week were the last two built into the Harford County Public Schools calendar. The snow day last Wednesday will be made up June 15, while the snow day Thursday is being made up this week, today.

Wednesday had been scheduled as an in-service day for teachers, who instead will be teaching.

“I’d rather be in class and have students than be doing in-service,” Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin, a history teacher at Aberdeen Middle School, said during one of last week’s snow days.

Schools will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday for spring break.

If no snow days had been used this year, school would have ended June 7.

With school closed seven days, however, the last day is more than a week later.

The last day for teachers is Wednesday, June 20.

Schools have been closed Jan. 4, 9 and 17, Feb. 7 and March 7, 21 and 22.

Schools closed early Dec. 15, Jan. 8 and March 2 and 20 and opened two hours late Dec. 14, Jan. 5, 16 and 30 and Feb. 5.

The last day of school last year was June 9, 2017. Nine inclement weather days had been built into the calendar, but only two were used.

Students had one of the longest summer vacations in years last summer following the early end to the year and the governor’s decree that classes not start until after Labor Day. Summer break was 12 weeks long, as the current school year started Sept. 5, 2017.

This year’s summer vacation will be 11 weeks.

The 2015-2016 Harford school year ended June 15, 2016. Schools were closed for a week straight that winter following a record snowstorm in late January. Two of those missed days were waived by the Maryland State Board of Education because the governor had issued a statewide snow emergency. Harford schools were closed for eight days that winter.

The year before, when 10 snow days were used, Harford classes ended on June 19, 2015, after the state denied the school system’s inclement weather waiver request. HCPS requested a waiver of five days, but the State Board of Education capped such considerations at three days, after the Harford request was submitted, and no action was taken, officials said at the time.