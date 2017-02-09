Schools open two hours late as Harford County gets dusted with snow Thursday morning

Harford County was dusted with snow Thursday morning, leaving less than an inch on the ground and nothing but wetness on streets and sidewalks.

Conditions were hazardous enough that Harford County Public Schools officials ordered a two-hour delay for students and employees; morning pre-kindergarten classes were canceled, according to a notice posted on the HCPS web site.

The snow ended between 8 and 8:30 a.m., and downtown Bel Air bustled with its normal level of activity for a weekday morning.

Snow was on the ground, with blades of grass sticking through it, as well as on cars. Marquee signs and street signs around Bel Air Town Hall, the Bel Air Library and the town's Hickory Avenue parking garage were dusted with snow, blown across them by the blustery winds that accompanied the dusting.

Feb. 9 snow Brian Krista | Aegis staff / Baltimore Sun Media Group Snow sticks to a sign for Route 40 and grass on ball fields in Belcamp after a snow storm lightly touched the area Thursday morning.

The sun was out by 9:30 a.m., but conditions were still cold and windy; temperatures were above freezing in the mid-30s. Snow showers are "likely" after 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service web site.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Friday, with a high of 31 degrees, and then get into the 50s through the weekend, according to the NWS.