Six-pump fuel center slated for Weis Markets in Havre de Grace

Shoppers at the Weis Markets store in Havre de Grace will be able to get gas along with their groceries when a six-pump fuel station opens in the coming months.

Weis Markets, a regional supermarket chain based in Sunbury, Pa., operates 206 stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, according to its website. The two stores in Harford are in Bel Air and Havre de Grace.

The six-pump fuel station slated for the Havre de Grace store — the 38th Weis store with a fuel station — is expected to open in early or mid-summer, Dennis Curtin, director of public relations, said Wednesday.

The store at 943 Pulaski Highway opened in 1996, and it went through a major renovation last year, Curtin said.

He said Weis Markets is “ constantly investing in our stores, remodeling, upgrading.”

“The Havre de Grace store has traditionally been a very good store for us,” Curtin said. “With the fuel center, it just enhances the overall shopping experience at that store.”

The fuel pumps will be on the existing store property, according to Curtin. He said the fuel center will be “very similar” to the station attached to the latest Weis store that opened April 12 in Nottingham in Baltimore County.

“Supermarkets today are in the business of giving their costumers more options they can pick and choose from,” he said.

Curtin said Weis Markets has a “robust rewards program” for customers who use their Weis Preferred Shoppers Club Card at checkout, earning one point for every dollar they spend.

The points can then be redeemed for discounts on multiple goods, including fuel, according to Curtin.

Shoppers can earn significant discounts when they use 100 points, such as saving 10 cents per gallon of gas or getting a 48-ounce container of Weis brand ice cream for 99 cents — even 5 pounds of bananas for 19 cents, according to Curtin and the Weis website.

“Once this fuel center opens in the summer, it’s an additional savings option [for Havre de Grace customers],” Curtin said.