Wednesday night storm damages golf clubhouse near Bel Air, fells trees

A thunderstorm that rolled through the Fallston and Bel Air areas Wednesday night also brought high winds that damaged at least one building and tore down a number of trees.

Part of the clubhouse roof and an awning at the Winters Run Golf Club were blown off and other damage was done to the building, plus numerous trees were blown over, when the storm came through shortly after 10:30 p.m., club officials said.

The private club is 1000 block of North Tollgate Road between Fallston and Bel Air.

The awning, which had covered an outdoor dining area at the rear, or west side, of the clubhouse, ended up in front of the building, which also may have suffered structural damage.

In an emailed update to club members sent shortly after noon Thursday, Winters Run club pro Dave Bubb wrote: “As morning dawned we not only had severe damage to the clubhouse, but also a healthy dose of tree damage from #2 green all the way to the 1st tee. A large tree fell across the path just beyond #3 bridge.”

Courtesy photo/Winters Run GC High winds blew down trees along the Winters Run Golf Club course near Bel Air Wednesday night. High winds blew down trees along the Winters Run Golf Club course near Bel Air Wednesday night. (Courtesy photo/Winters Run GC)

“Short term we would expect that the course will be ready first, then possibly the pro shop,” Bubb wrote. “However, the grill room may be a while because of structural damage and damage to our venting system for the grill and kitchen. The business office was essentially destroyed and we are working on a short term solution for them.”

Bubb wrote that emergency construction people arrived at the scene at 6 a.m. and they were waiting on an insurance adjuster and a structural engineer, “before we can really make any definitive decisions about how we are going to operate short term.”

The club will be closed for the rest of the day Thursday, he added.

A photographer who visited the club Thursday morning was told by several people there that the damage seemed to be consistent with a wind micoburst or mini-tornado.

This story will be updated.

