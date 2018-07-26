Cecil, Harford officials monitoring Susquehanna River flooding risk; Port Deposit issues voluntary evacuation

County and municipal leaders in Cecil and Harford counties are watching conditions closely at the Conowingo Dam as the Susquehanna River rises and could pose some flooding problems for communities downstream of the dam.

A voluntary evacuation for the Cecil County town of Port Deposit was announced Thursday morning, according to the town website.

Susquehanna River Road, between the town and the dam, was closed, Wayne Tome Sr., mayor of Port Deposit and EMS chief for the Water Witch Fire Company, said.

Dam operators had opened 13 of the dam’s 53 spill gates by late Wednesday afternoon to handle the steadily-rising waters of the Susquehanna following days of heavy rains.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, 17 gates were open and river flow through the dam was measured at 352,000 cubic feet per second, according to the dam’s automated phone line that reports spill conditions at 1-877-457-2525.

The line reported that from 18 to 30 gates could be opened within the next eight hours.

Port Deposit leaders believe that 22 to 27 gates are expected to be open by midnight Friday, according to Tome.

Electric service to the town, which is provided by Delmarva Power, might have to be shut off “at some point,” Tome said.

Bainbridge Elementary School will be open as an emergency shelter if needed, and residents should report to Town Hall at 64 S. Main St. or call 410-378-2121, according to Tome and the town website.

There was no water in the downtown area, which is close to the Susquehanna River shore, as of Thursday morning, the mayor said.

People should move their belongings and vehicles from low-lying areas of town that could be affected, such as parking lots “that are usually inundated with flood waters,” Tome said.

Marina Park and its playground had been closed, according to Tome.

He urged people to call the dam’s spill hotline or the town for updates, or visit the Port Deposit website and Facebook page.

The dam, which opened in 1928, spans the Susquehanna in northern Harford and Cecil counties. The Exelon-owned facility generates hydroelectric energy from river water drawn through its 11 turbines.

“Our emergency services and the county administration are constantly monitoring the situation and in contact with Conowingo Dam [operators],” Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for the Harford County government, said Wednesday, shortly before a 5 p.m. conference call with local officials and the dam operators.

Government officials on both sides of the river were watching the situation closely to determine the risk of flooding in communities down river, such as Havre de Grace and Port Deposit. Both municipalities have suffered damage from flooding caused by prior storms, such as Tropical Storm Lee in 2011, a near record spring flood in the early 1990s and Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972.

The City of Havre de Grace posted a warning on its Facebook page that up to 16 Conowingo dam spill gates were expected to be open by 6 a.m. Thursday and 27 by noon Friday. That means there could be flooding in low-lying parts of the city, according to the notice.

The Town of Port Deposit has the spill condition hotline number posted on its website, along with links to the National Weather Service and the town’s responses depending on how many dam gates are open.

A flood warning was in effect for Central Maryland through 1 a.m. Thursday, and Aberdeen, Aberdeen Proving Ground and Havre de Grace are among the communities that could be affected, according to the warning posted on the National Weather Service website.

The weather service also issued a flash flood watch for Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia, through 2 a.m. Thursday. The Harford County communities of Aberdeen and Jarrettsville were listed among the communities that could be affected as “numerous showers and thunderstorms” develop and cross the I-95 corridor Wednesday evening, according to the watch notice on the NWS website.

“Multiple rounds of torrential rainfall will be possible for targeted areas,” according to the notice. “Given saturated soil from recent rainfall, repetitive heavy rain may result in flash flooding.”

Facts about flooding and safety tips are available on the Harford County website.

“We always recommend that folks monitor the weather, take steps to be prepared, and check in on elderly neighbors and vulnerable populations to help everyone stay safe,” Mumby wrote in an email. “We have been messaging on social media, including reminders to ‘[turn] around, don’t drown.’ Flowing water that is only six inches deep can knock you off your feet.”

Up to 11 inches of rain had fallen in Harford County as of Tuesday, and there were short periods of rainfall throughout Wednesday.

Outdoor activities have been curtailed or canceled each day at the Harford County Farm Fair since it started Monday. The 31st annual fair remained open, though, with admission reduced to $2 Wednesday.

Vendors and children’s activities at the Kidway were available, along with 4-H and animal exhibitions. Carnival rides would operate “as weather permits,” according to the fair’s Facebook page.

“We’re telling people to wear their boots and enjoy the fair,” Aimee O’Neill, co-chair of the fair board of directors, said.

Horse pulling shows were canceled, along with the second annual Chef’s Challenge. Organizers had tried to reschedule the Chef’s Challenge after it was canceled Tuesday along with the majority of activities because of the weather, but chefs from two of the three restaurants scheduled to participate could not attend the makeup date.

The fair is scheduled to run through Saturday. Call 410-838-8663, visit the fair website at http://www.farmfair.org or see the Harford County Farm Fair page on Facebook for more information and weather updates.