Lots of rain, wind but storm problems relatively minor in Harford

For all the wind and rain throughout the day in Harford County Monday, problems caused by them were relatively few.

The most significant problems were lights out at a few major intersections: at the Route 543 and I-95 interchange in Riverside, at the Route 152 and I-95 interchange in Joppa and at the intersection of Routes 40 and 7 in Aberdeen, according to Sgt. Cioka of the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack.

He said troopers had been running to a number of minor accidents elsewhere in the county and troopers were not able to direct traffic at some of the affected intersections.

Harford rain ERIKA BUTLER | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun The rain that drenched Harford County and the rest of the region all weekend and all day Monday has led to plenty of standing water, as in Fountain Green above, and a few downed trees and utility poles.

The Maryland State Highway Administration had been notified and was working to get the problems fixed, if they hadn't been already, Cioka said.

The number of other accidents died down after about 2:30 p.m., he said.

Through the Harford County 911 Center, Maryland State Police sent out an automated call regarding the lights: "Due to current weather conditions, many traffic lights are not working, especially along Route 40 corridor. State Highways and BGE have been notified and are working to restore power. Please use caution while driving today and if you come to an intersection where the lights are not working, treat the intersection as a four-way stop. Again, where lights are down, stop before proceeding with caution. Thank you for your patience and be safe."

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said a pole was down on Lapidum Road near Susquehanna State Park, but no other issues had been reported, according to Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the agency.

BGE was reporting scattered power outages throughout Harford County. The most significant were on Rocks Chrome Hill Road in Street, where 53 customers were without power, and in Edgewood on Kennard Avenue, where 60 customers had lost power.

BGE was working to get the power restored.

In neighborhoods where trash and recycling were collected Monday, the wind was a problem. Cans of both were knocked over and debris was scattered across streets and lawns. Cans that had been emptied were often blown into the road.

The rain is expected to continue through Monday night, with a 50 percent chance of more rain before about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A wind advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. Monday, with gusts expected up to 26 mph. The wind will continue Tuesday between 13 to 17 mph, but decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight, according to forecast.weather.gov.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 52 and wines 5 to 9 mph.