Three men sought in assault at Wawa in Bel Air in early August

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three men in connection with an assault of another man at Wawa convenience store in Bel Air early on the morning of Aug. 4.

Just before 3 a.m., deputies were called to Wawa in the 700 block of Belair Road for the report of an assault, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

When deputies arrived, they were told three unknown men got into an argument with another man, the Sheriff’s Office said. The argument escalated and the three men began to assault the victim.

The three men, who appeared to be intoxicated, stopped the assault and ran off when a store employee confronted them, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Each is described as a white man with short brown hair and beards. One had tattoos on his forearms and neck.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Deputy First Class Jennings at 410-612-1717. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted, via text to Metro Crime Stoppers at “CRIMES" (274637) begin the message "MCS," then add the information or by phone to Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.

