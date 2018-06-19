Harford receives nearly $1 million for waterway improvements in Abingdon and Joppa

Harford County government recently announced has been awarded nearly $1 million in state funding to improve waterways in Abingdon and Joppatowne.

In a letter to County Executive Barry Glassman, Gov. Larry Hogan said the General Assembly had approved Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund grants totaling $957,250 applied for by Harford County for four projects:

Otter Point Creek – Bush River, Abingdon: $750,000 for maintenance dredging;

Otter Point Creek Boat Launch, Abingdon: $99,000 for repairs to the existing finger piers, boat ramp and adjacent parking lot at Otter Point Creek;

West Taylors Creek, Joppa: $63,250 plus $63,250 in matching county funding for maintenance dredging of the Taylors Creek channel west of the Mariner Point Park boat ramp;

Rumsey Island and Taylors Creek Outfall, Joppatowne: $45,000 plus $45,000 in matching county funding for maintenance dredging of the Rumsey Island/Taylors Creek channel to restore access.

The funding will become available in the Fiscal Year 2019 that begins on July 1. Harford County will manage the projects and provide matching funds as noted.

“I would like to thank Gov. Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly for their support of these worthy projects,” Glassman said. “This funding will help us keep boaters safe, promote jobs, and enhance our beautiful waterways for everyone to enjoy.”

