Waterfront cleanup set for Saturday in Edgewood and Joppatowne

Southern Harford County Bay Alliance, SHCBA, invites the community to help remove and count trash from four sites in Edgewood and Joppa on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Cleanup sites are Flying Point Park in Edgewood and Mariner Point Park, Gunpowder Park and Rumsey Island in Joppatowne.

Participating in this clean up are Maryland Freestate ChalleNGe Academy, Boy Scouts, boaters and local community volunteers, according to cleanup organizers.

Participants will use the Ocean Conservancy's free app CleanSwell from Google Play or Apple iStore and the apps official form.

Patricipants should meet at 8:30 a.m. at either Flying Point Park or Mariner Point Park for a briefing.

Michael O'Hern and Barbara Risacher will brief Joppa groups from Mariner Point Park. Christine Holthaus and Danny Lynn O'Hern will brief from Flying Point Park.

Three-person teams of a picker, a recorder and a bagger will remove all trash they can safely reach on their routes.

The cleanup will start at 9 a.m. with participants returning by noon to report and dispose of trash they are able to retrieve. Teams will be asked to take photos of trash you cannot reach safely.

Organizers say they also expect several boaters to participate, as well, using their watercraft to scour the waterside around the parks and docks.

After the teams return, the group tally the results, report and dispose of trash and recycle appropriately.

Southern Harford County Bay Alliance was formed last month by members of Paned Expressions Studio, Edgewood Development Corporation and Joppa Development Corporation.

For more information, contact Michael O'Hern or Danny O'Hern at 443-807-9770 and check Facebook.com/EdgewoodEDC/ .