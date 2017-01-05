Havre de Grace makes Water Street land purchase official, settlement planned in days

A week after Havre de Grace voters gave approval to the city government to spend $1.1 million to acquire several parcels of property along Water Street from Harford County, the City Council swiftly approved an ordinance Tuesday making the planned acquisition official.

"It's in our hands," Mayor Bill Martin said of the property. "The city will now get to negotiate any terms with it."

The council voted unanimously in favor of Ordinance 984, the official approval of purchasing the property.

According to the contract of sale, included with the ordinance, the property, some of which is along the Susquehanna River, will be conveyed to the city at settlement, which must happen no later than Jan. 10, with "time being of the essence."

The county government had demanded an answer from the city by the end of the year with a quick settlement to follow, with the implied threat being if Havre de Grace didn't want the land, it would be sold off to the private sector for potential residential or commercial development.

Wednesday afternoon, county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby reiterated earlier statements that Harford County Executive Barry Glassman's administration merely wanted to clear the property off its books by the end of 2016 or shortly thereafter.

"There's no rush to do that," Mumby said. "It's just taking care of business."

The election results still must be certified, and the deed must be finalized before the property is conveyed to the city, according to Mumby.

"We expect it will be concluded by the end of the week or Monday," she said.

About 7 percent of the city's 10,083 registered voters turned out to vote in the Dec. 27 special election to approve the land purchase, according to official results presented to the mayor and City Council.

The final tally was 566 votes in favor, 199 against, and "believe it or not, there was one blank ballot," George Deibel, chairman of the Havre de Grace Board of Election Supervisors, said.

Voters cast 768 ballots, including 739 at City Hall on the day of the election and 29 absentee, Deibel said. Elections officials tallied seven other votes, all affirmative, in the week following the election.

Deibel thanked city leaders and city staff for their assistance, as well as poll workers and city elections board members who worked the day of the election, plus the Harford County Board of Elections for its support.

Martin, in turn, thanked Deibel and his people for their efforts during a work day, just two days after Christmas, that lasted from 6 a.m to 9 p.m.

"We know it was an awkward time of year for an election, but to be in compliance with the county request we pulled it off," Martin said.

The city will borrow $1.1 million, which will be repaid over 20 years at $55,000 a year, to purchase from Harford County four lots in the 600 block of Water Street along the Susquehanna River. The city previously provided $400,000 of the total $1.5 million purchase price when the county acquired the properties at the end of 2014.

The parcels comprise 3.2 acres, which the city plans to use to create a waterfront park. It could be leased as a staging area in the next few years as Amtrak moves ahead with its plans to replace the aging Susquehanna River Rail Bridge. The property is slightly north of the rail bridge.

City public works staff will do an initial cleanup and landscaping of the property in the coming months. The land had been used as an oil terminal, and chemical contaminants have been detected in the soil. The Maryland Department of the Environment would set out a remediation strategy after a concept plan for development is submitted.

"A great thank you to our citizens, who once again supported the concept of the value of waterfront property," Council President Steve Gamatoria said.

He referred to prior purchases of waterfront land approved by the voters, such as the 2013 acquisition of property formerly owned by his family at 701 Concord St. Gamatoria was not on the City Council at the time.

"I think the citizens have spoken loud and clear," he said.

Councilman Michael Hitchings said he thought the council chambers "ended up being a great venue for elections."

"It brings people to where the business of the city occurs," he said.

Martin lauded voters for their participation in the special election, saying he believes they "chose wisely."

He said 7 percent could be considered a low turnout, but it was impressive for an election that happened between Christmas and New Year's, and there was only one question on the ballot with no one running for office.

"[More than] 760 people came into this building two days after Christmas and voted... we were very impressed," he said.

Martin also praised voters for being informed – the city provided detailed information on its website about how the purchase will be financed, the state of the property and its proposed uses, and messages were sent to voters twice by phone encouraging them to visit the city website.

"I feel that they were informed when they voted," Martin said.

He noted the Water Street waterfront park could be part of future development of the north end of the city in the vicinity of the Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House – the parcels are about two tenths of a mile from the Lock House, or a few minutes' walking distance. The prospective development includes regional trail connections, and the mayor said he has seen people remodeling old houses and building new ones in the neighborhood.

He said development in that section of town would be "a good complement to the southern part of Havre de Grace."

"I believe the future of this city lies north of the Amtrak bridge," he said. "I believe there's going to be a lot of room for development in the next couple of decades."