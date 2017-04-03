Havre de Grace to rededicate war memorial on 100th anniversary of U.S. entry into WWI

The upgraded area around the war memorial in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace will be rededicated April 6, the 100th anniversary of when the United States entered World War I.

"On April 6, 1917, the United States declared war on Germany, officially entering the war," according to a notice posted on the city's website. "The Tydings Park War Memorial is the oldest World War One monument in the state of Maryland."

The improvements to the war memorial, which overlooks the City Yacht Basin, include a new stone walkway and stone walls, new lighting and a star in the midst of the walkway.

"I think it's very fitting that we gave the monument a makeover and a little bit of an enhancement to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States entering World War I," Mayor Bill Martin said Wednesday.

The memorial includes the names of every man from Havre de Grace, who served during the war, including 11 who died, according to Martin, who said those individuals "are hallowed names to the city."

"That monument is very special to us," he said. "We're very proud to have an opportunity to showcase it 100 years later."

The monument was erected in 1919, the first monument to World War I service members erected in Maryland, Martin noted.

Erika Quesenbery, the city's economic development director who has done extensive research on people from Havre de Grace who served during the war, said Wednesday that the city's monument is the first custom-made World War I monument erected in the state, noting others had been erected before with statues, but Havre de Grace is the first custom-made monument with names inscribed on it.

The memorial in the park has the names of men who listed Havre de Grace as their residence when they enlisted, according to Quesenbery.

Quesenbery said she has uncovered the names of many more men – and one woman – who were born in Havre de Grace, but did not live there at the time they enlisted to serve during the war.

"World War I really had an impact on our city," Martin said. "We sent our boys to a whole different part of the world, and they never came back the same sometimes."

The monument also has sections for those who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The mayor said the re-dedication ceremony will be at 6 p.m. so people can come out with their families after work.

"We're hoping, with that time, we can get a lot of citizens available to come and support it," he said.

The improved memorial is the latest in a series of upgrades completed in Tydings Park in the past year, such as the installation of a REV 8 Rotating Climber piece of playground equipment, an improved park entrance, expansions of the sidewalk and parking areas along Commerce Street, recycling receptacles and a Little Free Library.