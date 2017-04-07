Havre de Grace remembers its men who served in World War I

Residents of Havre de Grace and visitors gathered in Tydings Park Thursday evening to rededicate a memorial to local men who served in World War I on the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into the conflict.

"These men, the names on that [monument] wall were just like us, Havre de Grace natives who enjoyed playing under the railroad bridge, who enjoyed swimming in the canal at the Lock House and also enjoying taking a long walk with their sweethearts to the south side of town where the [Concord Point] lighthouse was," Mayor Bill Martin said.

Spectators gathered under a tent adjacent to the war memorial, which the city recently refurbished, as Martin and other dignitaries spoke from the park's gazebo. City officials planned to hold the ceremony, rain or shine, even as Harford County was pounded by rain and thunderstorms earlier in the day.

The rain had stopped by late Thursday afternoon, and the ceremony happened under partly-cloudy skies. Members of the Air Force Junior ROTC unit at Kenwood High School in Baltimore County served as the color guard, and Brindyn Cook, a senior at Havre de Grace High School, sang the National Anthem.

Martin noted American soldiers had to live in trenches in "a foot of mud" on the Western Front in Europe a century ago. The ceremony could proceed even if some politicians got wet, he joked.

The United States declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917. Before the war ended on Nov. 11, 1918, more than 4 million members of the American Expeditionary Force would ship to Europe and fight.

The Havre de Grace monument, which was dedicated on July 4, 1919, includes the names of more than 200 men who were residents of the city when they enlisted in the military.

Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin along with some military personnel other politicians and citizens gathered in Tyding's Park for the rededication of the Havre de Grace War Memorial on the 100th anniversary of the United States entering World War !. (MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF) (MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF)

Eight of those men died during the war, either in action, from accidents or disease. Joseph L. Davis, the namesake of American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace, is among the dead.

The name of Millard E. Tydings, a U.S. senator from Maryland who rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel during the war, is also on the monument.

The park where the monument stands was named in Sen. Tydings' honor after he died in 1961, according to David Craig, a former Havre de Grace mayor, state legislator and Harford County executive who now leads the Maryland World War I Centennial Commission.

Craig spoke during the ceremony as a representative of Gov. Larry Hogan and also as a history teacher and scholar of local history.

Craig said he taught the history of World War I for 15 years, and he would often instruct his students to visit the monument to see if they could find a name that started with the same first letter as their last names.

"Most of them would find, 'Oh, I have an ancestor here that was in World War I,'" Craig recalled.

He explained that the Havre de Grace monument was the first World War I monument erected in Maryland that included the names of a large group of people. Others had been erected in the state previously, but they had been in cemeteries for one person.

"It was the very first that also recognized something that we needed to recognize," Craig said, referring to African Americans who served during World War I.

There are 43 names of black men, under the heading "Colored Troops," on the Havre de Grace monument.

"Of the 62,000 Marylanders that were involved in the war, 7,000 of them were African Americans," Craig said.

World War I was known at the time as The Great War or The War to End All Wars, Craig noted. That conflict did not end any wars, though, and monuments to those who served and died in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War have been added to the monument complex in Tydings Park.

Craig stressed the importance of remembering the names of those who served during the war, "for the next generation to know what happened in what we now call World War I."

Army Col. Raymond Compton, chief of staff for the Research, Development and Engineering Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, was the guest speaker. He talked about how Havre de Grace is so welcoming to veterans and the active-duty military.

"If you get the chance, shake hands with a veteran, shake the hand of a solider," he told the audience. "Sometimes that little thing is the greatest thing."

A number of veterans were among the spectators, including Army veteran Haidee Hynes, of Havre de Grace. She served in Iraq and as a peacekeeper in Kosovo in the former Yugoslavia. She now works as a special education paraeducator at Roye-Williams Elementary School.

She brought her two sons, 9-year-old Robbie and 5-year-old Eli, to the ceremony. She noted she has a relative who served during World War I.

"I just want them to experience the history," she said of her children.

Robbie, who is in the fourth grade at Meadowvale Elementary, enjoyed seeing the names on the monument, saying they reminded him of a family trip to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

"I like the fact that they served their county and were filled with determination," he said of the men on the Havre de Grace monument.

Lt. Col. Les Juckel, the Australian army's liaison officer to the U.S. Army at APG, was among the dignitaries.

Troops from Australia and New Zealand also served in World War I. Mayor Martin noted Australian and American troops fought together at the battle of Hamel, France, in 1918.

"It's beautiful,"Juckel said of the Havre de Grace monument, noting similar memorials can be found around his home country.

"It's very good to see, particularly 100 years on, that the memorial is still observed and you have a service as you did today," he said.