Renovated Abingdon Walmart offers improved shopping experience

The shelves in the entertainment/electronics section have been cut down 30 inches to eye level; each aisle in the grocery section has been given a number, light fixtures have been upgraded, and signs throughout the store have been changed from the standard blue to black.

Those and many other changes made to Walmart’s 25-year-old Abingdon store might seem small by themselves, but taken together, they add up to an improved flow and shopping experience for customers.

“To be able to update our store and provided our customers with a much better shopping experience was our goal,” store manager Rick Hutson said Friday as he guided an Aegis reporter through the recently-renovated 123,000 square-foot store.

The store, which is off of Constant Friendship Boulevard and opened in 1993, went through a 12-week renovation. The store was not closed during the process, according to Hutson, who has worked in the Abingdon location for two years. The building’s footprint has not been expanded, he said. The grocery section has not been expanded, either, with meat and produce items found at larger Walmart Supercenter stores, Hutson said.

A grand opening celebration was held June 29, according to a news release from the Arkansas-based retailer. The Abingdon location is one of three Walmart stores in Harford County, along with Aberdeen and Fallston. The Aberdeen and Fallston stores are Supercenter, according to Walmart’s website.

There are no current plans to expand the Abingdon store, according to Hutson.

“Walmart is always looking to reinvest and make sure we’re providing the community the best possible service,” he said.

The company sought county approval to build a fourth store in Bel Air South in 2012, on property at Route 924 and Plumtree Road zoned for intense commercial use, although it was the company’s plan to eventually shutter the Abingdon sore once the Bel Air South store was completed.

Walmart canceled those plans in late 2015, however, after several years of intense opposition from the surrounding community, a county government requirement that it spend up to $6 million on traffic improvements, plus an inability to reach an agreement with the 35-acre site’s owner, the Haron Dahan Foundation, to extend a contract to purchase the property.

The company then said it was going to expand the Abingdon store’s building, but those plans also were put on hold. Instead, Walmart announced plans in April to spend $28 million on upgrades to eight of its stores in Maryland, including in Abingdon, The Baltimore Sun reported.

“I like it,” shopper Krysten Brown, of Abingdon, said. “It’s taken some getting used to — it feels like there’s a lot more stuff. It beats having to go all the way to Aberdeen for the bigger selection.”

Brown, 22, and her 4-year-old daughter, Emma Criss, looked through merchandise in a corner of the store dedicated to back-to-school sales.

Emma had already picked out a pair of sunglasses and a pink sunglasses case, and she and her mother looked through backpacks. Emma will start pre-school in the fall, Brown said.

Emma initially picked out a bag with characters from the kids’ television show “Shimmer and Shine” on it, which she called “my perfect backpack.” Mother and daughter settled on a bright pink bookbag — Emma said pink is her favorite color — that fit her better and was about $5 cheaper than the Shimmer and Shine bag.

“I just feel like I can get everything here,” said Brown, who shops at the Abingdon Walmart at least once a week. She uses the pharmacy regularly, plus she shops for groceries, clothing, toys and household items.

Hutson, the manager, confirmed for Brown that there are more items for sale. He said later that there have been increases to the amount of items in areas such as housewares, small appliances, bedding, sheets and towels as well as more over-the-counter products in the pharmacy area, such as allergy medicine, cough and cold medication and pain relievers.

Small but significant changes

Gary Morgan, manager of the entertainment department, said shelves in his area have been reduced from 78 to 48 inches, giving associates the ability to see customers — he noted company policy that employees must assist customers who they can see within 10 feet.

“I can see from here to there,” Morgan, an Edgewood resident who has worked for Walmart for 10 years, said as he pointed to the opposite end of his department, which has goods such as video games, computers, movies and cell phones. He has worked in the Abingdon store for about a year and a half.

Heather Freeman, the home department manager, has worked for Walmart for 21 years, all of them in Abingdon.

“It’s good for the store,” the Edgewood resident said of the renovations. She and Hutson noted how all home-related items, such as bedding, “soft” furnishings, even picture frames, have been consolidated in one area.

Black signs hang from the ceiling to indicate the section and specific items, such as “kitchen and dining,” available in each aisle. Freeman said those black signs “stand out more,” helping to catch customers’ eyes, rather than blue signs that blended in with blue cardboard boxes on shelves.

Many new features

More new features include a revamped pharmacy with four pickup and drop-off areas together and a private health services room for immunizations and consultations with a pharmacist.

The money services center at the front of the store has been separated from the return services desk, giving customers who need services such as check cashing, paying bills or transferring money their own area to do that, according to Hutson.

The change that Hutson said he is “most excited” about is a pickup area, also near the front entrance. Customers who have purchased Walmart products online can sit and wait for an associate to bring them their goods.

“This is how I provide an online shopping experience to the customer,” Hutson said.

There has been a 22 percent increase in online pickup sales through the Abingdon store in the past month. Hutson stressed it is still primarily a “brick-and-mortar retail” establishment, though.

There are about 220 full and part-time associates, or employees, and the store handles about 3,500 transactions per day during the week, with peaks of 4,200 to 5,500 on the weekends, Hutson said.

“We want to let our customers know, we’re here to stay . . . They can come in here, get the items they’re looking for at an everyday low price, so they can save money and live better” he said.