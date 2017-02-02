Mother, two children escape fire in their Bel Air townhouse Thursday

A Bel Air mother and her two children escaped from their burning townhouse early Thursday morning, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which said the home's working smoke detector probably saved their lives.

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. in the Wakefield Manor Townhomes community in the 600 block of South Atwood Road, according to a notice of investigation from the Fire Marshal's Office.

The blaze started in the kitchen because of "unattended cooking," according to investigators.

Resident Keyetta Wallace had fallen asleep on the living room couch around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, but the noise of her smoke alarm woke her. Wallace saw the fire in the kitchen, went to her children's second-floor bedroom in the two-story townhouse, woke the children up and got them out of the house.

She has a 9-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, according to Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, a spokesperson for the Fire Marshal's Office.

Wallace went back into the house to get her car keys, drove to the 7-Eleven store on Baltimore Pike and called 911, according to the notice.

The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded, with support from the Abingdon, Fallston and Joppa-Magnolia fire companies; members of the Level Volunteer Fire Company transferred to Bel Air's main station on South Hickory Avenue to provide cover in case of any other emergencies, according to Rich Gardiner, spokesperson for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association and a member of Bel Air.

Thirty-five firefighters were at the scene, and it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The blaze caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the contents and structure, according to the Fire Marshal's Office notice.

Relatives and the American Red Cross are helping Wallace and her children.

"Deputy State Fire Marshals on scene unequivocally believe a working smoke alarm saved the life of Ms. Wallace and her children but stress 'Get Out, Stay Out!' of a working fire and never return inside for anything," the Fire Marshal's Office notice of investigation states..