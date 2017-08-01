Baltimore County man, arrested in Harford, gets 40 years in jail as 'volume' drug dealer

A Baltimore County man was recently sentenced in Harford County Circuit Court to serve 40 years in prison in what law enforcement officials say is a "strong message" to drug dealers.

Shani Tiffera McDonald, 33, of the 6600 block of Windsor Mill Road in Gynne Oak, was sentenced July 25 by Judge Kevin Mahoney to 40 years in jail for possessing with the intent to distribute a large quantity of cocaine and five concurrent years in jail under the "volume dealer" statute, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

McDonald was arrested with 1,036.4 grams of cocaine, greater than 448 grams that makes him a volume dealer, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

McDonald's arrest during a traffic stop in Harford County in September 2016 prompted a multi-jurisdictional investigation that included Harford County, Carroll and Baltimore counties.

"We are gratified that our partnership with [Carroll County] State's Attorney [Brian] DeLeonardo and his office will make Marylanders safer and will send a strong message to drug traffickers," Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said in a statement. "Our office will continue to work with law enforcement agencies across the state to prosecute those who threaten the safety of our communities with violence, drug trafficking and unlawful gang activity."

McDonald was indicted in late 2016 for his role as a high-level drug dealer in Maryland. According to the news release, the investigation revealed that McDonald organized, promoted and participated in a multi-state drug trafficking criminal enterprise, traveling from Maryland to New York to obtain both heroin and cocaine to distribute throughout Maryland, including Carroll and Baltimore counties.

In September 2016, after traveling to New York to pick up more than a kilogram of cocaine, McDonald was pulled over in Harford County by Maryland State Police.

During subsequent search warrants at multiple residences, including McDonald's stash houses, police found packaging materials, almost 600 grams of heroin, more than $10,000 in cash and two handguns, the Attorney General's Office said.

McDonald's record includes previous convictions for felony narcotics, as well as for first-degree assault, the Attorney General's Office said. He was on probation for a felony heroin conviction when he was arrested.

"I was very pleased for my office to be part of the cooperative effort to target this high level drug dealer who posed a major threat to public safety across several counties of Maryland, including Carroll County," DeLeonardo, the Carroll County state's attorney, said.

This case was prosecuted by members of Frosh's Organized Crime Task Force and included Assistant Attorney General Melissa Hoppmeyer and Deputy State's Attorney for Carroll County Edward Coyne, who as co-chair of the Organized Crime Task Force, was assigned as a special assistant attorney general. The case resulted from an investigation by the Carroll County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative which includes the Maryland State Police, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Westminster Police and Homeland Security Investigations, Frosh said.