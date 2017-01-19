Teacher pay and retention, pools, libraries dominate Harford virtual town hall budget session

Harford County faces a severe shortage of highly qualified teachers that will only get worse if more funding is not provided to the public school system, warned several participants in County Executive Barry Glassman's virtual town hall budget meeting Thursday night.

Funding for the schools, particularly teacher salaries, and school programs like swimming dominated among in-person, emailed and social media posts during the 45-minute live portion of the virtual town hall, which was lived streamed from Darlington Hall at Harford Community College.

Glassman, who gave brief welcoming and closing remarks, said he'll continue to take comments via email, U.S. Mail, social media and his virtual town hall Facebook page for the next couple of weeks leading up to preparation of the 2017-18 county budget that he is required to submit to the County Council in mid-April.

"I can't promise I can make everyone happy; I can't say we can get there right away," he said in closing, adding that the comments received will help "our path forward with a responsible budget for next year."

If the county executive took any message away from the comments he received Thursday, it's that Harford's school system continues to loose teachers to other counties, notably neighboring Cecil and Baltimore counties, that pay their teachers considerably more than Harford.

Harford virtual town hall Courtesy Harford County government / Provided photo Harford County Executive Barry Glassman delivers opening remarks to the live audience at his virtual town hall budget meeting Thursday night that was streamed live from Harford Community College. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman delivers opening remarks to the live audience at his virtual town hall budget meeting Thursday night that was streamed live from Harford Community College. (Courtesy Harford County government / Provided photo)

Although such concerns are not new, the problem has become more acute, several among the seven live speakers at the town hall warned. Glassman's spokesman, Cindy Mumby, estimated there were 35 people in the live audience.

Amanda Knolker, president of the Church Creek Elementary School PTA, said some colleges that train teachers have placed Harford on a "do not interview list" because of relatively low pay scales.

Knolker said Harford County is perceived as "seeing education as not a priority," which makes it not attractive for teachers coming out of college, as well as veteran teachers who have the ability to move to higher paying counties.

"Teachers have to work for a county that honors our commitment and our contract," said Tricia Gasivwa, a 23-year teacher at Emmorton Elementary, who talked about the retention issue and salary disparity with other counties.

Forest Hill Elementary Principal Mark Hamilton said he has experienced first-hand the difficulty in hiring and retaining teachers.

He also drew on his experience working in other systems and in other states to say he believes Harford schools are running with minimal funding, that the HCPS central office staff – often a target for school spending critics – is the least staffed of any place he has worked, which he said has advantages from a curriculum development standpoint, but shouldn't be cut further.

The county, Hamilton said, should look at other potential revenue sources to help fund schools. He said there is "no economic indicator" to justify Harford's rank near the bottom of the state's 24 school systems in per pupil funding.

Ryan Burbey, president of the Harford County Education Association, the union representing local teachers, praised Glassman for keeping his commitment to "putting people before projects" and making funding available in the last two budgets to help fund teacher pay increases.

But Burbey also warned sustaining the needs of the school system will take more money, and one place he said county officials need to press are current state funding formulas that work against Harford and "need to be fixed."

There were several Tweets in support of funding the full budget presented by the school system, as well as Tweets and emails urging Glassman to support the school system's swimming program by providing capital funding to repair pools.

School Superintendent Barbara Canavan sent Glassman a letter urging him to fund the budget that is expected to be approved by the Board of Education this Monday night. Under the $455.2 million budget Canavan submitted to the board, the county is being asked to fund $250.7 million, an increase of $17.2 million, or 7.4 percent above current funding.

Canavan's letter noted she was unable to attend the virtual town hall in person because the school board was holding a budget public input session at the same time. Earlier Thursday, Glassman said the conflict in scheduling was not his doing. He said the virtual town hall, which he instituted in 2015 shortly after taking office, has always been held the third Thursday in January, just before he and his fiscal staff doing their bond rating tour in New York City.

In his opening remarks, Glassman noted Harford government's ratio of total revenue to revenue provided the local school system, currently about 42 percent, is in the top half of Maryland counties.

Another of the live speakers, Havre de Grace City Councilman David Glenn, thanked Glassman for funding the Havre de Grace High and Middle Schools replacement project, a commitment the county executive himself touched on in his own remarks.

Harford Community College Board of Trustees Chairman Richard Norling likewise thanked Glassman for his efforts to restore county funding to the college to pre-2009 levels, following cuts by Glassman's predecessor. Norling urged Glassman to support the college's request for an additional $850,000 in county funding in its next budget, also pointing out that new HCC President Dianna Phillips made $1 million in cuts to existing expenses before submitted her budget to the board.

LaWanda Edwards, the county's senior government affairs specialist, who moderated the virtual town hall, read several emails from Joppa area residents asking Glassman to support funding for a community center and several others from around the county urging him to support the public library system.

"Reading encourages people to be better people, and better people make better citizens," one emailer wrote.

