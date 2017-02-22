Viewings for Dr. Cook scheduled for this Thursday

Those who knew Bel Air veterinarian Dr. Richard O. Cook, who died Monday at age 86, will have two opportunities to pay their respects during viewings scheduled for Thursday afternoon and evening.

The first viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by an evening visitation from 5 to 9 p.m.; both will be at Zellman Funeral Home in Havre de Grace, according to the funeral home’s website. Zellman Funeral Home is at 123 S. Washington St.

The funeral service will be private.

Dr. Cook, the owner of Bel Air Veterinary Hospital, is survived by his wife, Bonnie DaLee Watts Cook, daughter Susan Cook Dorsey, of Baltimore, and her husband, son Richard Eric Cook, of Bel Air, and his wife, step-daughter Crickett Love Rayne, of Salisbury, and her husband, plus four grandchildren.

More information is available online at http://www.zellmanfuneralhome.com; click the link for Cook, VMD, Richard.