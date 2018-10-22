Harford residents who died in WWI to be honored at Nov. 10 Veterans Resource Fair

During the upcoming Harford County Resource Fair on Nov. 10 at the Bel Air Armory, the names of Harford County residents who died serving their community and county will be read aloud to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

World War I was ended after more than four years of fighting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, when Germany, Austria and other Central Powers signed the armistice with the Allied Powers, the United States, Great Britain and France to end hostilities.

Harford’s Veterans Resource Fair is sponsored by the county Commission on Veterans Affairs and will be held at the World War I era Armory at 37 N. Main St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free, annual event will be a one-stop shop for information about veterans’ healthcare, benefits, jobs, discounts and more.

This is the third annual resource fair for local veterans, organized by the all-volunteer Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman. The theme of this year’s fair is “A Century of Service.”

The fair will open with a wreath-laying ceremony for the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. The names of the county residents who lost their lives during the war will be read aloud by Glassman and Maj. Gen. Randy Taylor, senior commanding general at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Organizers are urging families of the county’s World War I soldiers, sailors, marines and merchant seamen who died in service during the war to attend and be part of the ceremony.

Based upon the names listed on the World War I Memorial in front of the Armory and others compiled by former County Executive David Craig, who is chairman of the Maryland World War I Centennial Commission, the Harford County men who died in the war are as follows:

Corporal Maurice L. Abbott, Private James Alley, Private Everett Fred Asbury, Sergeant Major Robert L. Asher, Private Okey Ray Chenoweth, Nurse Anna Spalling Coale, Private Robert V. Cullum, Private Clarence Daughton, Corporal Joseph Leon Davis, Private Leslie Brook Davis, Corporal Robert Blake Frederick, Sergeant James S.P. Fyle, Private Leslie Paret Glenn, Private Charles Heaps, Private Robert Heinmiller, Charles S. Hill, Lieutenant John Young Hollingsworth, Private William E. Hyland, Private Lawrence Keithley, Sergeant Robert Bruce Landers, F. Leeland, Corporal Samuel Augustus Macatee and Private Frank M. Martin.

Private Harry R. Mason, Private John A. McKee, Grenadier Ivan Finney Nock, Private Edward R. Osborne, Private Carl Penrose Phelps, John Joseph Purcell, Corporal Charles Sheridan Pyle, Private Ernest Reyburn, Private Sydney Robinson, Private Raymond Ross, Private Samuel Schofield, Private Homer Lee Simmonds, Private John H.C. Singleton, Private Walter James Smith, Private John Herman Spencer, Jr., Captain Archibald Stirling, Private George E. Smith, Private Howard L. Townsley, Private Russell J. Watkins, Lieutenant Harry Lippincote Webb, Corporal Roland O. Wilgis, Fireman Samuel Conrad Witsotzkey, Private William Hanes Williams and Private Henry Walter Zellman.

Courtesy photo/Harford County government The Harley-Davidson motorcycle that will be given away during the Harford County Veterans Resource Fair on Nov. 10 is on display in the lobby of the County Administrative Center at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air.

Motorcycle giveaway

During’s this year’s Veterans Resource Fair one lucky veteran, or one’s immediate family member, will win a motorcycle from Eisenhauer’s Chesapeake Harley-Davidson in Darlington. Mission BBQ will provide a free lunch.

Contestants can enter the motorcycle giveaway by following the rules set by Eisenhauer’s Chesapeake Harley-Davidson in its online Facebook event. Leading up to the fair, Eisenhauer’s is holding weekly drawings to award nine keys to a XG500 Harley-Davidson. A 10th key will be randomly awarded to a veteran who attends the fair, but only one key will start the engine for the lucky winner. All contestants must be veterans, or immediate family members, and they must be present at the fair to win.

The motorcycle being given away is on display in the lobby of the Harford County Administration Building at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air.

Find the Facebook event and contest rules at https://bit.ly/2RNm15h and view a promotional video at https://bit.ly/2CfPEXF.

At the fair, VA and veterans service organizations will help attendees discuss and check on claims, ask questions about the GI Bill and learn more about how to sign up for VA health care. Local companies will be on hand to provide employment opportunities.

Door prizes will be given away every 20 minutes and family-friendly, interactive demonstrations will include a live therapy dog and pony, “Start a Harley” opportunities, a visit from the Aberdeen IronBirds mascot Ferrous, World War I memorabilia and virtual reality experiences. All attendees will receive a Harford County veterans’ resource guide and list of local businesses that offer discounts for veterans.

The agenda for the Nov. 10 resource fair includes: 10 a.m., wreath-laying ceremony; 10:15 a.m., exhibitor booths open; 11:30 a.m., lunch; and 12:30 p.m., motorcycle giveaway.

Stay in touch with the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs on Facebook, or contact vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov.

