Harford Veterans Resource Fair to feature Harley-Davidson giveaway at Bel Air Armory

In support of those who served our nation, Harford County will host a resource fair for veterans and their families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Bel Air Armory at 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air.

This free, annual event will be a one-stop-shop for information about veterans’ healthcare, benefits, jobs, discounts and more.

This year’s fair will open with a wreath-laying ceremony for the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

Also new this year, one lucky veteran, or an immediate family member, will win a motorcycle from Eisenhauer’s Chesapeake Harley-Davidson in Darlington. Mission BBQ will provide a free lunch.

This is the third annual resource fair for local veterans, organized by the all-volunteer Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman. The theme of this year’s fair is “A Century of Service.”

Contestants can enter the motorcycle giveaway beginning now by following the rules set by Eisenhauer’s Chesapeake Harley-Davidson in their online Facebook event. Leading up to the fair, Eisenhauer’s is holding weekly drawings to award nine keys to a XG500 Harley-Davidson.

A 10th key will be randomly awarded to a veteran who attends the fair, but only one key will start the engine for a lucky winner. All contestants must be veterans or immediate family members and they must be present at the fair to win.

Find the Facebook event and contest rules at https://bit.ly/2RNm15h.

A video promotion, including information about the motorcycle, is available at https://bit.ly/2CfPEXF

To open the fair, County Executive Glassman and Maj. Gen. Randy Taylor, Commanding General of CECOM and Senior Commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground, will lay a wreath at 10 a.m. in honor of the Harford County citizens who lost their lives in World War I, and their names will be read aloud.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, recognized as the end of World War I on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.

Armistice Day was later designated as Veterans Day in honor of all American veterans. Glassman has requested that local volunteer fire companies sound their sirens at 11 a.m. this year on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, as part of a statewide recognition announced by Gov. Larry Hogan.

At the fair on Nov. 10, VA and veterans service organizations will help attendees discuss and check on claims, ask questions about the GI Bill and learn more to sign up for VA healthcare.

Local companies will be on hand to provide potential employment opportunities. Door prizes will be given away every 20 minutes, and family-friendly, interactive demonstrations will include a live therapy dog and pony, “Start a Harley” opportunities, a visit from the Aberdeen IronBirds mascot Ferrous, World War I memorabilia and virtual reality experiences.

All attendees will receive a Harford County veterans’ resource guide and list of local businesses that offer discounts for veterans.

The following is the agenda for the Nov. 10 resource fair:

10 a.m. Wreath-laying ceremony

10:15 a.m. Exhibitor booths open

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Motorcycle giveaway

Invited exhibitors include Veterans Benefits Administration, VA MD Health Care, Humana Military (Tricare Administrator), Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, MD Vet Center, Dog Tags and Tails, Habitat for Humanity, Harford County Department of Housing, Harford County Health Department, Harford Community College, Harford County Public Library, American Legion, VFW, DAV and more.

“Harford County is home to thousands of veterans who strengthen the fabric of our community,” Glassman said in a statement. “All are welcome to bring their families and enjoy this year’s resource fair as a sign of our deep gratitude for their service.”

“I would also like to thank Eisenhauer’s Chesapeake Harley-Davidson for their generous giveaway and the members of Harford County’s Commission on Veterans Affairs, the volunteers, community partners and all local businesses that enthusiastically support our Harford County veterans and their families,” he said.

Stay in touch with the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs on Facebook, or contact vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov.

