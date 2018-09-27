Upper Chesapeake submits site plan for free-standing medical facility in Aberdeen

A preliminary site plan has been submitted to the City of Aberdeen for Upper Chesapeake Health to build a free-standing medical facility in the Aberdeen Corporate Park behind the existing office building.

The plan will be presented to the Aberdeen Planning Commission at its meeting Oct. 10, when it is also scheduled to review the annexation request for 80 acres that comprise the Siebert Farm and Adams Property on Gilbert Road.

This is the next step in University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s Vision 2020 plan, which had called for a new free-standing medical facility and special psychiatric facility on property it owns on Bulle Rock Parkway in Havre de Grace.

Upper Chesapeake abruptly changed plans earlier this summer after running into what it said were difficulties in working with the city of Havre de Grace. It began considering alternative sites for its proposed facilities that would replace the aging Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, which would ultimately be closed.

The site plan, which will be reviewed at the 7 p.m. meeting, calls for the existing 95,250-square-foot building to be used for medical offices. It also proposes three-story, 125,000-square-foot free-standing medical facility behind the existing building, with a helipad nearby, and a third office building, 15,400 square feet on two stories, according to the site plan.

A possible future bed tower is delineated on the plan in the parking lot in front of the new free-standing medical facility.

It also includes 553 parking spaces on the 35.6-acre site that is owned by Merritt Properties. UM UCH is the contract purchaser, according to the site plan.

Sage Gilbert LLC is seeking annexation for the 41-acre Siebert Farm owned by Helen Siebert Germeroth at 858 Gilbert Road and 38-acre Adams Property owned by Novo Realty at 830 Gilbert Road.

Sage Gilbert is proposing to develop the combined 80 acres a 455-unit mixed residential community with rental apartments and townhomes, single- family detached and attached (villas) homes and a community center with swimming pool, according to information submitted to the city of Aberdeen.

The plan calls for 322 apartments in seven buildings (100 one-bedroom, 222 two-bedroom and 28 three-bedroom), 56 one-car and two car-villas, 28 townhomes and 49 single-family homes about 3,000 square feet each with two-car garages, according to the proposal.

The average prices would be $474,000 for the single-family homes, $350,000 for the villas and $1,195, $1,495 and $2,195 for the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, respectively.

Property taxes are estimated to be $733,891 a year on the new development, which is projected to generate $5.5 million in impact fee revenue for the city of Aberdeen, according to the proposal.

Courtesy Morris & Ritchie Associates Sage Gilbert is proposing to develop the combined 80 acres of the Siebert Farm and Adams Property into a 455-unit mixed residential community with rental apartments and townhomes, single-family detached and attached (villas) homes and a community center with swimming pool.

