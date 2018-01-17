Eight Harford homicides investigations since 2013 remain open

Eight homicides in Harford County in the past five years, including a 2016 double homicide in Aberdeen and the death of a teenage girl whose body was found in Havre de Grace last summer, remain open and unsolved, according to police.

All eight investigations remain open, according to the local police agencies involved. Those cases represent about 18 percent of the 45 homicides investigated by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office or municipal police departments in Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace since Jan. 1, 2013.

Quinton Stokes — 2013

The oldest case out of the eight is the shooting death of Quinton Arvel Stokes, 24, of the 1300 block of Gold Meadow Way in Edgewood on June 22, 2013. First responders found him in the 1800 block of Grempler Way in the Edgewater Village community with multiple gunshot wounds. Stokes was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he died.

A black man wearing tan shorts was seen running away from the area, according to witness statements at the time.

Delmonta Young — 2014

Delmonta Deemonyae Leon Young, 19, of the 800 block of St. George Court in Edgewood, was found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Meadwood Drive in Edgewood on June 25, 2014.

Young was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released any information about possible suspects in the killing.

Thomas Anderson —2014

Thomas Richard Anderson, 38, was shot during a suspected home invasion and robbery at his residence in the 1200 block of Trappe Road in Street on Aug. 4, 2014. The crime, rare for the northern part of Harford County, had residents on edge for at least several days.

Police have reported little information about what happened, other than that three black men, who covered parts of their faces, entered the modular house. Anderson struggled with the suspects and was shot multiple times.

Other members of Anderson’s family were home at the time, and the suspects struck another person. The assailants ran off with a “small amount" of money, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Jackson-March 21, 2015

Richard Anthony Jackson, 26, was found shot to death in the Perrywood Gardens Apartments. The apartment complex is in the 300 block of Mayberry Drive, south of Aberdeen.

Jumal Dudley, Taneisha Smothers — 2016

Jumal Rodale Dudley, 43, of Havre de Grace and Taneisha Chenay Smothers, 31, of Aberdeen, were found shot in outside an apartment complex in the first block of East Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen on June 13, 2016. Dudley was pronounced dead at the scene; Smothers was taken to Shock Trauma, where she was pronounced dead.

Neither victim lived in the apartment complex — they were visiting a tenant at the time of the early-morning shooting, according to Aberdeen Police.

Two Aberdeen men, Terrell Walton and Ronald Comer Jr., were arrested two days later. Comer went to trial in May 2017, facing a litany of charges including first-degree murder. A Harford County jury convicted him of two counts of second-degree assault.

Prosecutors became concerned they could not get a murder conviction against Walton, whom police identified as the suspected shooter. All charges against him were dropped in August 2017, the lead prosecutor saying the action was taken “to keep the case open.”

There have been no new developments, according to Lt. Will Reiber, a spokesperson for the Aberdeen Police Department.

Marilyn Scott — 2017

Marilyn Jaz Scott, 28, was found shot outside the Calvert’s Walk apartment complex in Bel Air South on Feb. 7, 2017.

Police have released little information about the Scott killing. A top Sheriff’s Office official said at the time that investigators believe she was targeted; however, investigators have not publicly identified a suspect, nor have they said whether Scott was resident of the complex where her body was found.

Maleigha Solonka — 2017

Maleigha Catherine Solonka, 15, of Edgewood, was found dead from asphyxiation in the 400 block of Webb Lane in Havre de Grace on Aug. 16, 2017. Her family hd reported her missing six days earlier.

There has been no information about a motive or a suspect, since “the investigation is still being worked,” Cpl. Daniel Petz, a spokesperson for the Havre de Grace Police Department, wrote in an email Tuesday.

The deaths of Stokes, Young, Anderson, Jackson and Scott are being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has information should call Cpl. Gregory Dietz at 443-409-3503, according to Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, who said Tuesday there have been no new updates in any of the four cases.

Anybody who has information in the deaths of Dudley and Smothers should call the Aberdeen Police at 410-272-2121, according to Reiber.

To report information in Solonka’s death, call Havre de Grace Police at 410-939-2121 and ask for a detective, Petz said.