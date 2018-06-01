Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Harford County to install new minister Sunday

Nearly six months ago, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Harford County, or UUFHC, embarked upon a historic event by unanimously electing the Rev. María Uitti McCabe as the fellowship’s third settled minister.
This Sunday, June 3, the fellowship will celebrate this election by installing McCabe at 4:00 p.m. at 2515 Churchville Road in Churchville.
“We are extremely excited as we have personally invited all Unitarian Universalists in the area including clergy of various church congregations in the community,” Marla Posey-Moss, corresponding secretary and UUFHC Board member, wrote in a news release.
“This special occasion truly reflects the positive direction the UUFHC is heading, particularly by way of our leadership in the community and bonding as a congregation,” Posey-Moss added. “It’s a win-win situation.
The theme of the installation ceremony is “Building Community.”
“As we continue to lead spiritually, we extend the strength of our congregation to the community and open our doors for all to witness, our warmest covenant with Rev. María who also speaks Spanish and is Latina,” Posey-Moss continued. “We will be joined by fellow UUs throughout the region, local officials, UU Association leadership, and most importantly, Rev. María’s family and close friends, her support network, especially those visiting from the First Unitarian Church of Wilmington, Del. It will be an affair of fun with music, food, song and fellowship.”
“As a socially conscious and active congregation, we strive to honor our faith by being a welcoming religious community that nurtures individual spiritual journeys, encourages growth in faith, celebrates diversity, and strives to inspire a more just, peaceful and sustainable world,” she said.
“If you are seeking a strong, supportive and pleasant church home of genuine people who are interested in your well-being and who walk in the faith of doing, we welcome you to embark upon this journey with us.”
For those who can’t attend Sunday’s installation, the fellowship welcomes visitors to its summer services that begin at 9:30 a.m. from June 17 to Sept. 9. They offer children’s services, as well.
