More parking coming at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air

The already spacious surface parking area around Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air is being expanded by another 600 spaces over the next several months.

Construction is in progress on a property near the intersection of West MacPhail and South Tollgate roads on the far west side of the medical campus to add additional parking for employees and vendors, according to Phil Crocker, project manager at Upper Chesapeake Health.

This new Lot M will have 169 parking spaces.

“We are adding approximately. 600 surface parking spaces, a 30 percent increase in current parking spaces, with the first phase of construction for Lot M at the corner of MacPhail and Tollgate Roads currently underway for delivery by the end of 2018,” Crocker explained via email.

“Phase two construction will begin in the spring of 2019 around the hospital proper to provide more patient and guest parking at the front of the main entrance to the Hospital,” he continued.

“This phase of construction includes realigning the main campus road between MacPhail Road and the Parking Garage entrance. Phase 2 parking improvements and expansion will include both guests and employees,” Crocker wrote.

The new Lot M is within the Bel Air town limits, as is most of the medical campus which includes Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

The town approved the permits for the lot construction, Bel Air Planning Director Kevin Small said.

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS

avought@theaegis.com