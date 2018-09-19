Havre de Grace accountant, with health care background, named chairman of Upper Chesapeake Health

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, owner and operator of Harford County’s two hospitals and other medical facilities serving Harford and Cecil counties, announced the election of several leadership positions on its boards of directors and medical team.

Lawrence “Larry” Scanlan, a resident of Havre de Grace, has been elected chairperson of the UM UCH board following the retirement of Dr. Roger Schneider after 26 years. Scanlan was appointed to the UM UCH, hospital and foundation boards of directors in June 2015. He was named vice-chairman of the UM UCH board’s planning committee in January 2018.

Scanlan is president of his own consulting and executive coaching firm, Scanlan & Associates, LLC. He has held executive and financial management leadership positions for more than 40 years. In addition to his consulting and executive coaching firm, Scanlan has served as president of The Hunter Group, managing director of Navigant Consulting and co-founder and president of Insight Health Partners.

He began his career with what is now Deloitte, CPAs, before moving into the health care sector, serving as chief financial officer for two hospital organizations and later as president of two hospitals in Pennsylvania: Ephrata Community Hospital in Lancaster County and Community General Hospital in Reading.

A Certified Public Accountant, Scanlan is also a Fellow in the Healthcare Financial Management Association. He has authored more than a dozen articles and spoken at numerous conferences. His first book, “Hospital Mergers—Why They Work, Why They Don’t,” was published in 2010 by the American Hospital Association Press.

An active volunteer, Scanlan served on the board, and then as the chairperson, of the board of trustees at Peirce College in Philadelphia. In addition, he has served on the national board of directors of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and has been an adjunct faculty member at St. Joseph University in Philadelphia and Delaware County Community College in Media, Pa.

An Upper Chesapeake spokesperson said Scanlan was traveling Tuesday. He could not reached for comment.

James Harkins, a former Harford County executive and member of the House of Delegates — where he served on the Appropriations and Judiciary committees — was elected vice-chairman of the UM UCH board.

Harkins has served on the UM UCH, its hospitals and foundation boards since 2015. He retired as director of Maryland Environmental Service in 2016, where he provided oversight of this state agency of 1,100 employees involved in 849 environmental projects in three states. In addition, he serves on the board of visitors of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, is a board member for the Northeast Maryland Waste Disposal Authority, a trustee of the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System and a board member of the Presbyterian Home of Maryland, the builder of a CCRC retirement community in Bel Air. Harkins also serves on the church council of Emory United Methodist Church.

Bryan Kelly, co-founder and principal owner of The Kelly Group in Bel Air, was elected treasurer of the UM UCH board in addition to being appointed chairperson of the UM UCH finance committee. He has served on the hospital and foundation boards since 2013. He also serves as a member of the University of Maryland Medical System’s financial affairs committee.

Kelly, a Certified Financial Planner, professional, specializes in portfolio management, retirement planning and estate planning. He serves on the board of directors for Harford Bank. He also formerly served as chair, vice chair and member of the board of trustees for Harford Community College and was the co-chair of the UMBC Economics Advisory Council. Kelly is a former president of the board of directors for the Maryland Association of Community Colleges and the former chairperson of the board of the Academy of Finance, Harford County Public Schools. He also served on the boards of the Harford Community College Foundation and Financial Planning Association of Maryland.

Dr. Richard P. “Dick” Streett Jr., V.M.D., was elected secretary of the UM UCH board. He has been involved with UM UCH for many years, including serving on the foundation board starting in 1999, which he chaired from 2007-15, and serving as treasurer of the UM UCH board. Streett is also the chairperson of the board’s planning committee.

Streett founded a veterinary practice in 1971 that has locations in Churchville, Bel Air and Havre de Grace. Streett is also a partner in The Spenceola Group, a commercial and residential property development and management firm.

Streett is past chair of the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board and Harford Community College board of trustees and a past member of the Maryland Higher Education Commission. He has served on executive and advisory boards for state and national veterinary associations. Streett is a co-founder and vice-chairman of the Greater Harford Committee, secretary of the board of directors of the Maryland Environmental Service and serves on the Global Council of the Dean of the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. He is a past member of the Maryland Agricultural Commission.

R. Bryan Kilby was appointed to the UM UCH and its hospitals' boards of directors. He has been a member of the UCH Foundation board since 2012, serving as its treasurer since 2016. Kilby is a dealer principal of Jones Junction which includes Nissan Hyundai, Subaru, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Kia, Toyota and Allstate Insurance Agency.