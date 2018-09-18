Man shot by police in Aberdeen July 27 released from hospital, charged with assault

The man who was shot by Aberdeen Police after he allegedly threatened officers and lunged at them with a comb, mistaken for a weapon, in late July was arrested Friday.

Tyler Winkler, 23, of Aberdeen, was Tasered and shot multiple times by an Aberdeen Police officer July 27 at the Affinity Old Post Apartment Complex in the 100 block of Hamilton Place, according to Aberdeen Police.

Winkler was administered first aid at the scene and taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Winkler was released from the hospital Friday and Aberdeen Police Department detectives served him a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering police and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure in connection with the shooting incident, according to Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber.

He was initially held without bail but was released on his own recognizance Monday, following a bail review hearing, according to online court records.

Winkler was shot by Cpl. James Evans, who has been with Aberdeen Police Department for 11 years. Evans returned to work Sept. 10 after an investigation by Maryland State Police that cleared him in the incident, Reiber said. Aberdeen Police Department is conducting an internal administrative review.

“We’re glad the situation has been resolved and the rest can take its course,” Reiber said. “We’re glad the officer is back to work and serving the community he loves to serve and that he and no one else was injured.”

The knife officers believe Winkler had in his hands when he lunged at them turned out to be a comb with a pointed handle, Reiber said shortly after the incident. The police department later released a photograph of the comb.

According to police, Winkler entered the management office of the apartment complex and was agitated, allegedly threatening to kill someone in the office.

Winkler then left the office. Police responded to the scene and found him. The first officers to arrive waited for another officer who had a Taser to arrive, police said.

Winkler was Tasered, but unaffected, police said. Winkler then allegedly came after the officers with a pointed object in his hand and one of the officers shot him multiple times.

