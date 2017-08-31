'Tyler' Pope to be remembered at vigil Thursday

Friends, family and classmates will remember James “Tyler” Pope during a vigil Thursday night at C. Milton Wright High School.

Tyler, who would have been starting his senior year Tuesday, died in a car accident on Route 155 in Level early Monday morning.

“It was a very unfortunate death,” CMW Principal Michael Thatcher said Thursday. “He was a good kid.”

Students, family and friends will gather at the rock, near the field where Pope played lacrosse, beginning around 8 p.m., Thatcher said. The vigil will start around 8:30. Students are encouraged to wear CMW clothing.

The vigil is being organized by the Student Government Association.

“I love that the students generated a desire to do this,” Thatcher said. “I think it’s a wonderful thing, it’s what this institution is all about.”

Students are grieving, he said, and the vigil will be an opportunity for them to begin to move on, but also to give support to Tyler’s mother, his sister, Emily Pope, a sophomore at CMW, and Pope’s girlfriend. Her name is Devin Smallwood, according to his obituary.

“It’s our job, to help the kids understand and honor Tyler’s memory by loving each other,” Thatcher said.

A viewing for Tyler will be held Saturday at Schimunek Funeral Home in Bel Air from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday at 11 a.m.

In addition to his sister and mother, Tina Kummelman, Tyler is survived by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles, according to his obituary.

“His dedication, heart and humor made him friend to many,” his obituary says.

Tyler played lacrosse for C. Milton Wright and for Ground Control Lacrosse Club.