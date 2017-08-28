Havre de Grace dedicates rebuilt Tydings Park playground

Havre de Grace city officials, joined by their counterparts at the county and state level and many anxious youngsters, dedicated the refurbished playground in Tydings Memorial Park Saturday morning.

Joining Mayor Bill Martin were Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, state Dels. Glen Glass and Mary Ann Lisanti, City Council President Dave Glenn and council members Steve Gamatoria, Jason Robertson and Monica Worrell.

The playground has all new equipment and is handicapped accessible, the city officials said.

Since taking office in 2015, Martin’s administration has prioritized the conceptualization and installation of modern and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant playground equipment at Tydings Park, the city noted in a news release.

In 2016, the Tydings Park Commission, which the mayor appointed, created a concept plan for the playground project based on public testimony and survey.

Work started in early 2017, with the installation of a REV 8 Rotating Climber, interactive stations, a custom climber resembling Concord Point Lighthouse and various other pieces of equipment, all of which is in compliance with American Society for Testing Materials and Consumer Product Safety Commission playground standards, according to the news release.

“Addressing the needs of all children is not just a hallmark of a 21st century city, it is also emblematic of the compassionate character of our citizens,” Martin said in a statement.

The city secured more than $200,000 in grant funds from Harford County and $264,407 through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fiscal Year 2018 Community Parks and Playgrounds Program Grant, according to Adam Rybczynski, digital marketing strategist for the city.

The city earmarked $100,000 in its current budget and $288,000 in its previous budget for park upgrades, which also included refurbishing the War Memorial, Rybczynski said.

To date, about $350,000 has been spent, he said, and additional upgrades are planned. The state DNR grant won’t be available until September, he said.