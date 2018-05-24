New sod covers Havre de Grace's Tydings Park; pickleball courts coming, too

Thousands of feet of sod has been laid throughout Tydings Memorial Park in Havre de Grace, the latest in a series of improvements to the waterfront park.

“Wherever there was dirt, there is now grass,” Mayor William T. Martin said during a City Council meeting Monday evening.

Four dead or unhealthy trees were removed in the park in April in advance of the sod laying. City workers have since “laid thousands and thousands of square feet of sod all around the park,” Martin said.

The sod was purchased from Aldino Sod Farms in Churchville, according to the mayor. It was laid early last week, in the midst of days of steady rain in the area.

The city “couldn’t have picked a better week to lay sod,” the mayor said.

“I know we all miss the sunshine, but the sod really could use [the rain],” Martin said.

He said the city had a choice between sod, planting grass seed or using a “hydroseed” process.

The latter involves spraying a slurry of seed, fertilizer, mulch, soil amendments and water on the area designated for grass growth, according to the website of the Ohio-based FINN Corp., the company that invented its trademarked HydroSeeder in the 1950s and sells the equipment today.

The City of Havre de Grace went with sod, giving it “instant grass” in Tydings Park, the mayor said.

Martin said it should take two to three weeks before the sod is in good shape, and the fencing surrounding it will remain up for “another couple weeks.”

The park is not closed, as there are some areas that have their original grass, but the mayor encouraged residents to steer clear of the fenced-off areas.

“Anything that’s enclosed, please refrain from stepping on it for a couple weeks,” Martin said.

The city has overseen multiple improvements to Tydings Park over the past two years, such as refurbishing the war memorial, upgrading park entrances, expanding sidewalks along Commerce Street, installing new walking paths and playground equipment that is accessible to children with disabilities, as well as building a disabled-access walkway.

Martin announced on Monday another improvement that should be open in the next couple of months — two pickleball courts in the space previously occupied by tennis courts in the part of the park adjacent to the T-intersection of South Union Avenue and Commerce Street.

He said the idea for pickleball courts, a project that has been in the works for about a year, was inspired by multiple citizen requests and the park improvements recommended in the final report of the Tydings Park Commission, released in early 2016.

Restoring the grass was among the recommended improvements, too, as the grounds showed “ significant stress, wear and characteristics of fatigue” after years of heavy public use, according to the report, which is on the city website.

“One of the things that we wanted to put on that flat, grassy plateau where the old tennis courts used to be was a beautiful modern-day pickleball court,” Martin said.

Pickleball is growing in popularity among young people as well as senior citizens, according to Martin.

The game includes elements of badminton, ping-pong and tennis, can be played inside or outside on a court with a net, and players use paddles and a plastic ball with holes in it, according to the USA Pickleball Association website.

Martin said the Havre de Grace courts, with a nearby gazebo, “should be up and running in the next couple of months.”

“I hope [citizens] go get a racket,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”