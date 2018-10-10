On the road with JFK and Joe Tydings, 1960

This story was originally published in The Aegis on Wednesday, May 19, 2010. We are running it online in honor of former Sen. Joseph D. Tydings, who died Monday, Oct. 8, at age 90.

Early on the morning of Saturday, May 14, 1960, a crowd gathered around the small front lawn of Havre de Grace's brick city hall on Union Avenue to be part of what really did turn out to be history in the making.

There, on a temporary platform set up for the occasion, Mayor Walter McLhinney, flanked by other prominent local political figures, presented a key to the city to a distinguished visitor, Sen. John F. Kennedy, of Massachusetts.

Kennedy was running for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination and, literally overnight, had become the hot candidate by winning the West Virginia primary the previous Tuesday. With Maryland's primary coming up on May 17, the stakes were quickly rising.

Depending on which published local news account you believe, the crowd was either "300 to 350" or "500," although one person who was there says it wasn't all that large. No matter the size, the man who orchestrated the event says the whole thing turned out to be "fabulous."

In a display that would soon become widely known as "the Kennedy charm," The Record of Havre de Grace reported the senator "needled other hopefuls for not entering the primary election here and in other states and provoked some laughter when he referred to the name of our city and the varied pronunciations thereof."

"I herewith present you with a key to our city and I hope, to the White House," McLhinney told his guest.

A photograph published on the bottom of Page 1 of the next edition of The Record on Friday, May 20, 1960 (and after the primary election), shows Kennedy behind the podium receiving the key from McLhinney. The head of a former state delegate, Thomas J. Hatem, is visible between the two men.

Though the published photograph was not credited, the newspaper's archived copy shows it was taken by Pershing Studio, of Havre de Grace, and that some cropping had been done before it got into print.

Neither Havre de Grace City Council President William Dietz or Bishop Moll, treasurer of the Harford County Democratic Party, who were standing to McLhinney's right, show up in the published version of the photograph. The crop marks framing McLhinney and Kennedy are still visible on the bottom of the photograph 50 years later.

‘Everything changed'

When Kennedy's visit was first announced in The Aegis and The Record a few weeks earlier, it wasn't expected to be anything special. After all, politicians on their way to somewhere, including presidents, had been stopping by Havre de Grace since Colonial times.

"The Maryland primary was a week after West Virginia... he was now a viable presidential candidate," recalled former U.S. Sen. Joseph D. Tydings. "Everything changed all of a sudden, and Maryland was a hell of a lot more important."

Tydings, then a state delegate who lived on his family's Oakington estate south of Havre de Grace, was an early Kennedy supporter. The two had met a few years earlier when Kennedy spoke in Baltimore at the annual Jackson Day Dinner of the Maryland Young Democrats, of which Tydings was president.

"It was really the first time I had met him," Tydings said. "Needless to say I was impressed."

When his campaign started, Kennedy was considered an outlier, albeit one with plenty of family money at his disposal, but one with virtually no clout among the people who mattered in picking a nominee, the state and big city party bosses who controlled the convention nominating process. Most of them thought him too young and a political lightweight.

And, there was the other matter of his being a Catholic, sure to turn off as many voters as it might attract, or so went the conventional wisdom of the time.

Kennedy's campaign strategy to capture the nomination was designed to sidestep the party bosses and appeal directly to voters in a handful of states that held meaningful primaries, including Maryland.

By winning the primaries, he would impress those who would ultimately decide the nomination at the Democrats' national convention scheduled for Los Angeles in July that he was a viable candidate capable of beating the presumptive Republican nominee, Vice President Richard M. Nixon.

Radical as it may have seemed in 1960, the Kennedy strategy, which depended on ordinary people seeing the candidate up close and personal (the campaign's reliance on television, though soon to come, was still in the formative stages) was a key break with tradition and became a prototype for future campaigns.

Whirlwind effort

Tydings, now 82 and still practicing corporate law in Washington, D.C., says he was happy to get involved in the 1960 Kennedy campaign, and it quickly evolved that delivering Maryland's primary votes fell directly on his shoulders.

A month before the primary, there was virtually no organization in Maryland, as the professionals leading the campaign were focused on West Virginia. Kennedy had already met with Maryland Gov. J. Millard Tawes, who advised him not to enter the Maryland primary, according to Tydings, which would give Tawes control of the Maryland delegation at the convention.

Kennedy didn't listen to Tawes, which was another point in his favor with Tydings, but that also meant there was plenty of work to be done in getting organized with the various local Democratic clubs across the state.

By the evening following the West Virginia vote, Tydings had put together a whirlwind two-day tour of Maryland, starting with a speech in Chestertown on Thursday night.

The following morning, Kennedy started in Hagerstown and "worked the whole state," coming east to Annapolis for a dinner, Tydings recalled.

Meanwhile, Kennedy's brother, Robert, was in Harford County all day Friday, making stops in Bel Air, Aberdeen and Havre de Grace.

"I wanted to carry Harford County badly," Tydings said. "It was my home."

Tydings, Kennedy and Massachusetts Congressman Torbert MacDonald, who was traveling with the candidate, arrived at Oakington where they spent the night, Tydings said. They had an equally long day ahead of them, starting with the rally in Havre de Grace at 8:30 Saturday morning.

City hall was actually the second of two stops Kennedy made in Havre de Grace that morning. Earlier, he had greeted well-wishers at the local Democratic Party's headquarters at 112 N. Washington St., where a photograph was also taken.