Havre de Grace resident suggests moving waterfowl hunting away from Tydings Island

Waterfowl hunting has been a tradition in Havre de Grace for two centuries and, as a Navy veteran, resident Kirk Smith understands tradition.

He said he is "of two minds," though, about amending the city's firearms code to allow weapons to be discharged off of the south end of the uninhabited city-owned Tydings Island, which is off of Tydings Memorial Park where the mouth of the Susquehanna River meets the Chesapeake Bay.

"One, I love traditions — I'm a Navy guy, I'm all about traditions — on the other hand, I'm worried about this exemption," Smith said Monday as he testified during a public hearing held by the City Council on amending the firearms code.

Tydings Island was annexed into the city via a resolution unanimously approved by the council May 15.

The annexation covers 200 acres, which includes the waters surrounding the island.

Smith was the only member of the public who spoke during the four-minute public hearing. The council did not take a vote on Ordinance 991 Monday, but it is expected to be on the agenda at the next council meeting.

That meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 3.

City code prohibits the discharge of firearms within city limits, except for the police department shooting range. City leaders have put forth an amendment that would allow shooting in the waters off the south end of the island, and thereby allow waterfowl hunting there to continue.

Smith is president of the Havre de Grace Green Team, a community environmental organization, and he was recently sworn in as a member of the city's Municipal Tree Commission. He served on fast-attack submarines while in the Navy, and he works as a civilian contractor at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

He stressed that "we don't hold hunts in the city limits."

"If we want to annex this island, the devil's advocate in me says we should probably find a different spot for those people who are into this sport and recreation, to actually continue on with the tradition," Smith said.

City leaders did not learn that annexing the island would affect waterfowl hunters until about two days before the council's vote on the annexation ordinance — Capt. Joey Jobes, a longtime waterfowl hunter and decoy carver, contacted then-Council President Steve Gamatoria and warned him about the issue.

Gamatoria told council members May 15, before the vote on Resolution 282, the annexation resolution, about the "unintended consequence" for waterfowl hunters. He said he planned to draft an amendment for the firearms code to resolve the issue.

May 15 was also Gamatoria's final meeting as council president — the leadership torch was passed to council member David Glenn later that night as incumbent Mayor Bill Martin, incumbent council members Monica Worrell and David Martin and new council member Jason Robertson were sworn in following their victories in the May 2 municipal election.

Now-Councilman Gamatoria defended the amendment during Monday's public hearing.

"The annexation of Tydings Island had an unintended consequence, and that was extending the city limits to an area where duck hunting, waterfowl hunting, has been occurring for a couple hundred years," Gamatoria said.

Gamatoria noted, "with all due respect to some of the comments that have been made" at the hearing, "that hunting has been occurring and will continue to occur" in that area.

"It's going to continue, as it's been for the last 200 years, and we don't see any issue," he said. "The only issue that could come at some future date is if there is some development of that island, and that doesn't appear to be anywhere in the near future."

Gamatoria said he will "certainly be supporting it" when the amendment comes up for a vote at the next council meeting.

Councilman Michael Hitchings defended the amendment, too.

"Within our city's code, hunting itself is not outlawed in the city; it is only the discharge of firearms," he said, double-checking with Police Chief Teresa Walter, who said he was correct.