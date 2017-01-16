Harford twirlers meet Vice President-Elect Mike Pence

Some members of Harford's Twirltastix baton-twirling team met Vice President-Elect Mike Pence Monday when they were in Washington, D.C., for a walk-through before their performance in the inaugural parade Thursday.

Most groups are going for the walk-through Wednesday, but Christine Zoll, director of TwirlTasTix, has to work, so she asked if they could go down Monday instead.

"I brought a few girls so they could see the stage," Zoll wrote in an email.

Sixteen of the Harford baton-twirlers will be performing Thursday during the "Voices of the People" welcoming concert near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. President-elect Donald Trump and Pence will be sworn in Friday.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the parade producers walked the group over to the MLK memorial and asked them to stay for a few minutes.

Zoll said she didn't question the producers, "but I should have wondered why," she wrote.

When Zoll suggested a picture, the producers told her: "I think you are going to want another photo in a minute."

That's when Pence and his wife, Karen, and Sen. Tim Scott, of South Carolina, came around the corner, Zoll said.

"One of the producers called Mr. Pence over and said 'Mr. Vice President, can you come say hi to these girls? They are going to perform for you on Thursday.' He walked over to us and they all greeted us, shook each of our hands and talked to us for a few minutes," Zoll said.

Pence asked CiCi Yankuba, one of the twirlers, if she was nervous. She and the other twirlers, said "yes."

"Then he leaned in and said he was nervous, too," Zoll wrote. "And then his wife added, 'he really is.' They were all so kind and down to earth. It was truly an amazing moment. This whole experience has been so amazing."