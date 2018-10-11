Cal Ripken files suit against Aberdeen claiming breach of contract on minor league ballpark

Claiming conduct by the City of Aberdeen in recent years has made operating Ripken Stadium “unbearably difficult,” the company that owns the Aberdeen IronBirds has filed suit accusing the city of not living up to the terms of an agreement made nearly 20 years ago.

Tufton Professional Baseball LLC, owned by Orioles great and Aberdeen native Cal Ripken Jr. and his family, filed the complaint against the City of Aberdeen on Wednesday in Harford County Circuit Court.

Tufton had given the city until close of business Tuesday to respond to a letter it sent last week stating that Ripken’s company should take over management of non-baseball events at the stadium because the city had not fulfilled its obligations to upgrade the city-owned ballpark.

The suit claims the city has recouped its initial investment into the stadium project — the debt service on $3 million — per a concession agreement entered into on Dec. 7, 2000. Once the city has recouped its investment, the lawsuit says, management of the majority of events at the stadium — baseball and non-baseball — becomes the responsibility of Tufton, based upon the original agreement between the two parties.

The suit also claims Aberdeen has not fulfilled its obligations to undertake and pay for capital maintenance and improvements at the stadium, as is also outlined in the concession agreement.

The suit takes to task Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady, specifically, and the Aberdeen City Council, saying they have been difficult to work with in recent years.

“It is regrettable that after months of negotiations concerning the City’s obligations under our agreement, the City has failed to meet those obligations and instead has sought to impose conditions, risks and costs not included in the agreement. Contracts are meant to be honored. Tufton has done its part. The City needs to do the same. We are now compelled to ask the courts to step in,” John Maroon, a spokesman for Tufton and the Ripkens, said in a statement Wednesday.

The mayor and City Council members held a closed meeting following Monday’s regular City Council meeting, but McGrady would not disclose the subject of the meeting.

“The city and Tufton continue to be in discussion about the demands they made in the letter,” McGrady said Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the city had not been served with the suit, he said.

Deal is a deal

“The case is about a protection of a simple principle: contracts are meant to be honored — a deal is a deal whether between two businesses or a business and a local government,” the suit states.

Elected officials and government leaders may change, but the law doesn’t allow contracts to be enforced subject to the “political whims” of those elected officials or administrations, according to the suit.

“Local governments are held to their contractual obligations just like private citizens. Otherwise, the private sector could not rely on the enforcement of governmental contracts and, in turn, many services provided by the government would come to a grinding halt. Reliability and predictability are at the bedrock of every contract and that should be the case here,” the suit claims.

In the suit, Tufton is requesting that the Aberdeen mayor and council live up to the agreement signed 18 years ago — “at the time enthusiastically” — to bring the stadium and minor league baseball to Aberdeen.

The court action is necessary, according to the suit, because numerous attempts to negotiate with the city, including a mediation session in September, have been unsuccessful.

The agreement expires on Dec. 31, 2022, but Tufton has a right to renew it for an additional 20 years, according to the suit.

Operation of the stadium was running smoothly until shortly after McGrady was elected mayor in Aberdeen in November 2015, according to the suit.

“Over the last three (3) years, Mayor McGrady, his administration, and the City Council have taken increasingly aggressive steps to frustrate Tufton’s rights under the Concession Agreement; threaten and bully Tufton into either changing the Concession Agreement or buying Ripken Stadium; and disclaim the City’s longstanding obligation to perform Capital Maintenance on Ripken Stadium under the Concession Agreement,” the suit says. “The City’s conduct under the influence of Mayor McGrady has forced this litigation so that Tufton can protect its rights and ensure Ripken Stadium remains the safe, first-class facility that has brought so much economic benefit to Aberdeen.”

Stadium management

According to the concession agreement, Tufton would operate the IronBirds, a Baltimore Orioles affiliate that would play in Ripken Stadium, and manage the stadium for all baseball events, plus 15 additional days each year. The city would manage all non-baseball events, except for Tufton’s 15 days.

That management arrangement would expire, according to the suit, when the city recouped its initial investment of $3 million, plus the debt service, and Tufton would assume management for all baseball events and all non-baseball events, except for 15 days each year allotted to the City of Aberdeen.

Tufton says Aberdeen recouped its investment in 2017, and it notified the city of the recoupment date, but did not pursue oversight of the additional dates in hopes of resolving differences with the city “that ultimately proved unproductive,” according to the suit.

The city disagrees, however, and says it has not met that threshold yet, the suit says.

Cal Ripken Jr. throws out the 1st pitch Friday, July 20, 2018 as the Ironbirds take on Connecticut in Aberdeen, Md.

In the letter sent to the city last week, dated Oct. 3, Tufton said it will exercise its post-recoupment date rights, according to the concession agreement.

Debt service on the stadium per the concession agreement, according to the suit, is $4,485,415. As of the filing of the suit, the city has received $4,635,004 — $149,000 over the debt service amount.

The $4.6 million came from proceeds of the sale of about 54 acres, for $2.1 million to New Town Commercial Enterprises LLC, $347,062; admission and amusement taxes, $2,645,446; parking revenue, profit from city events and concession revenue, $682,129; and other funds received by the city, including state bond funds and hotel tax directly attributable to guests of the IronBirds, $960,367, according to the suit.

While the city had management rights for non-baseball events, it entered into licensing agreements with Tufton that Tufton would oversee the city events and pay the city either a percentage of the gross revenue or a flat fee, according to the suit. Between 2012 and 2017, Tufton paid the city $650,000 under those arrangements.

“In 2017, the City declined to extend its licensing agreement with Tufton for the City Events after Tufton refused to renegotiate material provisions of the Concession Agreement,” according to the suit, and the city contracted with Huntley Sports Group LLC.