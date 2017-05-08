Hunt for Lincoln assassin being brought to life in Bel Air

The Junius B. Booth Society and the Historical Society of Harford County will host "Lincoln's Final Hours and the Hunt for John Wilkes Booth," an intriguing seminar featuring author/historian Kathryn Canavan and Lincoln Assassination historian John Howard, on Saturday, May 13.

This event will be held at the Historical Society's Bel Air headquarters, at 143 N. Main St., from 1 to 4 p.m. and is a fundraiser for the Junius Brutus Booth Society and the Historical Society.

Seating is limited to 100 people and drinks and snacks will be provided. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $25 per person. To make a reservation, call the Historical Society at 410-838-7691.

The Junius Brutus Booth Society will use its share of the proceeds for the Tudor Hall Museum, the birthplace and childhood home of presidential assassin John Wilkes Booth.

Following Q&A and closing remarks at the seminar, the first floor of Tudor Hall, located at 17 Tudor Lane east of Bel Air, will be open until 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln's Final Hours

When John Wilkes Booth trained his derringer on President Abraham Lincoln as he sat in a box at Ford's Theatre on the evening of April 14, 1865, the drama was just beginning. Booth's actions set in motion unintended consequences that would upend the lives of dozens of people and cause their futures to fork.

Kathryn Canavan, author of "Lincoln's Final Hours," will speak about the effect that one extraordinary night had on the ordinary Washingtonians who witnessed what happened inside Petersen's Boarding House on the night President Lincoln died there.

Their eyewitness accounts provide telling new details about the assassination. Some went on to lead lives that are the stuff of novels, and others came to sad ends.

Some followed the acting business west to Hollywood. One landed back in the headlines after his very public death in front of the Smithsonian Castle. One was the perpetrator in a high-society murder that rocked Albany, N.Y. One owned a glitzy Broadway nightclub so popular the Ziegfeld Follies sang about it. Their eyewitness accounts provide telling new details about the assassination night.

Canavan, a Delaware resident, started her journalism career as a crime reporter. She eventually worked as reporter or editor in four states and was a National Health Journalism Fellow at USC's Annenberg School. To get a story, Canavan has reported at gunpoint, lived with the Moonies, negotiated with a killer and joined the late pitcher Tug McGraw in the Philadelphia Phillies dugout.

She began researching the unintended consequences of the Lincoln assassination in 2009. Lincoln's Final Hours has been featured on CSPAN and PBS.

The Hunt for John Wilkes Booth

Seminar attendees will be able to follow the escape route of John Wilkes Booth with special speaker John Howard, whose photographic presentation of existing sites and relics will take them on Booth's 12-day journey from Ford's Theatre through Southern Maryland to his demise at Garrett's Farm in Virginia.

Attendees will receive a map of the escape route. Some of the topics Howard will cover are: the motives, roles and fates of the key players who participated in the assassination; the side players, who were affected for the rest of their lives; why the escape route was chosen and who helped with the escape; the myths of the event and debunking the idea that Booth survived.

John Howard is a lifelong resident of New Jersey and was given a thirst for knowledge by his parents, especially his mother. He spent 30 years in biomedical research and supervising hospital laboratories. Recently, he added another full time job, teaching High School science while still working as a pathologist assistant.

Howard has been a student of the Lincoln Assassination ever since being told by his mother that her grandmother was taken by her father to see Abraham Lincoln lying in state at New York's City Hall. Since then, he has worked at learning all he could about the event. It was also his mother who introduced him to the subject of the Lindbergh kidnapping which is his other major subject of research.

Howard is one of the staff historians who lead the popular 12-hour John Wilkes Booth Escape tour of the Surratt Society and has been involved with the organization from its inception.