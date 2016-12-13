Merry Tuba Christmas is Dec. 18 at Bel Air High School

Bel Air's popular Merry Tuba Christmas concert is returning on Sunday, Dec. 18, with one very important difference this year – a new location.

The concert will be held in the Bel Air High School auditorium at 100 Heighe St., beginning at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. It's a free concert.

Merry Tuba Christmas is moving from the Bel Air Armory, a space organizers say they have outgrown because of the popularity. More than 400 spectators of all ages attended last year's concert.

This will be the ninth year the concert has been scheduled, according to its founder, Randy Harrison, who will conduct the scores of tuba players dressed in holiday garb. Their euphoniums, sousaphones, helicons and alto horns will be decorated for the season. Santa typically makes an appearance.

Harrison said they were "bursting at the seams" at the armory, and the high school offers 800 seats and plenty of parking, "so bring everyone in!"

Players will register at 2:30 p.m. and rehearse beginning at 3 p.m. As in past years, the participation fee to play is $10. There is also a charge for music if you don't have your own.

In addition to wearing festive clothes and decorating their instruments, players should bring a music stand and a cloth for water valve discharge.

Merry Tuba Christmas is sponsored by the Maryland Conservatory of Music and the Town of Bel Air.

For more information, call 410-391-7832.