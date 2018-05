Fallston Volunteer Fire Company members and and the Harford County Technical Rescue Team were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a trench rescue in the 2000 block Fallsgrove Way in Fallston.

One adult male was trapped up to his chest, Fallston fire company posted on its Facebook page.

Personnel extricated the man at 12:02 p.m. and he was flown in critical condition to a regional trauma center.

Personnel remained at the scene with MOSHA.

No further details were provided.