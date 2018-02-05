Legislators introduce bills addressing Harford power line project controversy

The following is an announcement from Harford County legislators Del. Kathy Szeliga and Sen. J.B. Jennings about legislation regarding the Transource Energy project:

Delegate Kathy Szeliga and State Senator J.B. Jennings have filed four bills addressing the high voltage power line project proposed for Northern Harford County.

“The Transource Project in Harford County has brought to light some serious concerns about how these type of power transmission projects are handled in our rural and agricultural areas,” said Delegate Szeliga. “Respect for our landowners, both directly and indirectly impacted by these high voltage power line projects, must be first and foremost.”

“As a farmer and supporter of the agriculture and land preservation programs in Maryland, I am concerned about the impact of high voltage power line projects that are planned to traverse Northern Harford and Baltimore Counties,” commented Senator Jennings. “We have very successful land preservation programs that farmers and taxpayers partner on to ensure that our rural landscape is preserved for future generations”.

Jennings and Szeliga are working together on a multi-pronged approach addressing proposals to build additional power lines in Maryland. Balancing the power needs of the public with the direct impact upon landowners through a process that is overseen by Maryland’s Public Service Commission (PSC).

There will be a pre-hearing conference at the PSC in Baltimore at 1 p.m. on February 16. The public is invited to this meeting but it is not open to oral public comment at that meeting. The PSC has set Wednesday, Feb. 7, as the deadline to accept applications from those seeking to intervene in the proceeding. Those who receive such status are considered parties to the case.

In addition, Senator Jennings and Delegate Szeliga, along with the Harford County Delegation, have asked that the PSC hold their public field hearing in Harford County and they expect that to take place sometime in the spring.

For more information, concerned citizens can find information at the PSC, Stop Transource, and Transource websites.

