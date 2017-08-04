Grid operator expects to save 'congestion dollars' with Mason-Dixon power line project

The driving force behind the controversial Transource Energy project to build miles of power lines in northern Harford County can be summed up in one word — "congestion."

More power lines, as well as substations, are needed to ensure power can get through the regional grid to where it is needed most in a manner that is most efficient and affordable for the grid operator, and ultimately affordable for electric customers, according to a representative for PJM Interconnection, the interstate grid operator.

"If they can't deliver their megawatts to where it's needed, where the demand is, due to transmission limitation, then you need to use a more expensive [power] generation," Mark Sims, manager of transmission planning for PJM, said Thursday.

But the project, called Independence Energy Connection, has residents of Northern Harford County and southern York County, Pa., up in arms because they fear it will damage the environment, disrupt the area's extensive agri-business activities and blight their rural landscapes.

Opponents held another meeting Thursday evening to plot their strategies ahead of open houses planned by the power line project developer next week.

"You have something that's called congestion because you're running more expensive generation in lieu of the cheaper generation," PLM's Sims explained.

The additional money spent to move power from more expensive generation sources, such as power plants, is known as "congestion dollars," he said.

"Anyone that pays an electric bill is paying those congestion dollars," he added.

PJM Interconnection has commissioned Transource Energy to develop Independence Energy Connection which involves building 40 miles of new power lines between Maryland and Pennsylvania in the eastern and western parts of both states, plus two new regional transmission stations, one which bill be along the Susquehanna River in York County.

The $320 million "market efficiency project," is expected to save consumers $622 million over 15 years, according to PJM officials. It is expected to be in service by 2020.

PJM is not a utility; it is a "regional transmission organization" that operates the electric grid on transmission lines owned by utilities such as BGE and Pepco Holdings, according to Sims.

"We basically coordinate with all the people that do own the transmission," he said.

PJM operates a grid serving customers in 13 states — Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia — plus Washington D.C., according to its website.

Fifteen miles of the new lines for Independence Energy Connection will be built — pending approval by regulators in both states — between a new substation between Collinsville and Airville, Pa. and the existing Conastone Substation near Norrisville.

An existing line connected to Conastone was the top-congested line "in terms of dollars" in 2015, according to Sims.

Sims noted customers in the vicinity of the new lines could see greater reliability for their power, as well as saving their own congestion dollars.

"Adding the project, you now have a more robust system than you did before and you would expect improved reliability," he said.

Community groups have been working on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Line to oppose the project to protect their properties — many of which are farms in agricultural preservation programs — from encroachment by overhead power lines.

Transource is holding two open houses next week for residents in Harford and York counties, and the opponents gathered at the Izaak Walton League of America Sportsman's Chapter in Pylesville Thursday evening to discuss their next moves against the project.

"We recognize there is a significant impact that can be made by people who are communicating with each other, and that is the strength of this community," Aimee O'Neill, co chair of Stop Transource Power Lines-Harford County, Md., said.

Opponents from York County were among the residents who filled the meeting room of the Sportsman's Chapter building.

Local elected officials also pledged their support. Harford County Del. Kathy Szeliga, whose district covers eastern Baltimore County and western Harford — including Norrisville — said when she arrived that she was just there to hear the concerns of residents.

She left with a list of questions for Transource and PJM and a pledge to seek support from U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, whose House district includes northern and central Harford. She also said she will Transource officials to facilitate greater public participation in their upcoming open houses.

The Transource open houses are scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Norrisville Elementary School and from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Kennard-Dale High School in Fawn Grove, Pa.

"I'm going to insist they have a town-hall style meeting that's not just posters," Szeliga said, referring to maps and renderings that were on display during a prior Transource open house at North Harford High School in June.

People in attendance at Thursday's Pylesville meeting expressed concern about protecting preserved farmland and local businesses, such as the popular Shaw Orchards in Norrisville, the potential health risks of living near transmission lines and whether PJM could be encouraged to use existing rights-of-way and infrastructure, rather than build new lines.

"Give me one benefit for one person in this area," Joy Marino, who lives near the Conastone Substation, said.

County Councilman Chad Shrodes, who lives in Norrisville, said "it's a no-brainer" that existing infrastructure should be used.

"We have a lot of beautiful places in Harford County and I love this neck of the woods, and I'll do whatever I can to put this at bay," Shrodes said.

Transource has been narrowing down the number of potential routes for the lines as it gets more feedback from the community. A map on the project website, http://www.transourceenergyprojects.com, shows several routes cutting through areas west of Norrisville.

"People that are here that are not in the bulls-eye anymore, I appreciate them coming here," said Garland P. Lowery, a White Hall resident whose property could still be affected.

Shrodes encouraged property owners to look for features on their land, such as wetlands or forest retention areas, that must be protected and thus makes it harder to develop the land.

"Really get to know your property," he said.