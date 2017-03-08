Fire destroys mobile home near Aberdeen

A fast moving fire destroyed a mobile home and adjoining garage and greenhouse in a sparsely populated area near Aberdeen Monday, fire investigators said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Forestside Drive, which is south of Aberdeen off Carsins Run Road and near the Stoney Demonstration State Forest.

The Aberdeen Fire Department was first to respond to the call. Approximately 35 firefighters took 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to the Fire Marshal's Office notice of investigation.

No injuries to fire personnel were reported. The 12 by 60 foot single wide mobile home was unoccupied and the owner, listed in the report as Maruice M. Lewis Jr., was at work.

The structure was a total loss, with damage to the home and contents estimated at $30,000, according to the report. Friends and family are assisting the owner.

Although a cause has not yet been determined, the fire Marshal's Office states it has no evidence of a criminal act involved.