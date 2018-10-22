Walking the Ma & Pa Trail's planned connection from Bel Air to Forest Hill

Phil Hosmer admits he’s getting a bit anxious about the planned Ma & Pa Trail connection from Bel Air to Forest Hill.

“Do you realize it was 2016 when the county got the final easement,” Hosmer asked Saturday afternoon, as he walked near the former home of Harford Sanitation in Bel Air, which was the last easement needed to build the connect from the Williams Street trailhead in Bel Air to Blake’s Venture Park off Bynum Road in Forest Hill.

Hosmer is a longtime member and current president of the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail, Inc., the local nonprofit that advocates for what members say without hesitation is Harford County’s most popular park.

Hosmer and other members hosted their annual connection walk for about 50 other people Saturday afternoon.

The walk follows the approximate route of the planned 2.5-mile connection and has been held for a decade to bring awareness of the missing link in the trail which has two existing segments: from Bel Air to Annie’s Playground and from Friends Park in Forest Hill to Blake’s Venture Park. Approximate being a relative term, because there are a number of places that really aren’t walkable at this time either because they are too wet or too overgrown with brush.

After a several year effort to acquire rights-of-way for the planned connection, Harford County is finally poised to build it. Engineering has largely been completed and in the coming weeks the county will begin building the first segment — from Williams Street to a crossing of busy North Main Street in Bel Air in front of Independent Brewing.

This is considered the first of three segments of the extension, according to the county and will include installation of overhead signals and a pedestrian island separating the two traffic lanes.

A $281,000 contract contract for connecting the trail from Williams Street across Main Street was approved by the county Board of Estimates on Sept. 25.

County administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby said they are still awaiting access permits from the state, since it’s a state road.

“Folks may see activity begin in mid-November, but this is only an estimate,” Mumby said via email.

Once the work gets underway, it will take between 60 and 90 days to finish, weather permitting.

Once the crossing is completed, the trail will be built from North Main Street to the corner of North Avenue and Creek Park Road in the Irwin’s Choice development just north of Bel Air Memorial Gardens. This is considered the second segment of the connection project.

That’s another relatively short stretch, but it doesn’t involve stream or wetlands crossings that will be required north of that point, and Hosmer said the county hopes to complete the segment during 2020 and then open that part to the public. The remaining stretch won’t be completed until 2021, or at least that is the current estimate.

Harford County has recently been awarded nearly $4 million in funding from the Transportation Alternatives Program, a federal program administered by the state, for construction of segments two and three of the trail connection, according Mumby. Segment three is from North Avenue to Blake’s Venture.

Completion of the full connection will forge a continuous trail of 7.5 to 8 miles between Annie’s Playground and Edgeley Grove Park in Fallston through Bel Air and on to Forest Hill, near the site of one of the remaining stations from the old Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad, for which the trail is named.

Pictures from a trail walk of the future Ma & Pa connecting trail in Bel Air on Saturday, Oct. 20. (Staff photos by Brian Krista) (Staff photos by Brian Krista)

Saturday’s walk

The group taking Saturday’s connection walk met at the Williams Street trailhead in Bel Air, where Hosmer and other members of the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail group talked about their organization and the effort to build the connection.

The group included people of all ages, a dog and several of the trail monitors who the Ma & Pa Heritage group oversees along the existing trail. Also joining the group was Cathy Burley, Harford County’s Parks and Recreation director.

Burley said the connection project has required “a continuous push, and you guys have done a tremendous job keeping it in the limelight.”

The group then boarded a school bus for the ride to Blake’s Venture and the start of the walk.

ALLAN VOUGHT/THE AEGIS/BSMG When the trail connection is completed, people will still have to walk along Bynum Road between Melrose Lane and Water Tower Way. Sidewalks are planned When the trail connection is completed, people will still have to walk along Bynum Road between Melrose Lane and Water Tower Way. Sidewalks are planned (ALLAN VOUGHT/THE AEGIS/BSMG)

Blakes Venture to Bel Air Bypass

Blakes Venture Park off Melrose Lane and Bynum Road is the south trailhead for the Forest Hill segment of the trail which goes about 1.7 miles to Friends Park near the intersection of Route 24 and Jarrettsville Road.

Leaving Blakes Venture, the group walked north along Bynum Road, which seemed a bit counter-intuitive since the old railroad crossed Bynum Road south of Melrose by the old Spenceola Cannery building.

The connection route goes north, however, to Water Way near the junction of Route 1 and the Hickory/Bel Air Bypass, where the walkers walked down Water Tower Way a short distance and then headed south on the shoulder of the Bypass for a short distance.

According to Hosmer and the mapping of the connection done by Frederick Ward Associates, there will be a trail from Water Tower Way south that parallels the southbound lanes of the Bypass. The area, however, is overgrown and has to be cleared.

After walking 100 yards or so, the group walked down a steep bank where a path had been cleared by trail volunteers.

ALLAN VOUGHT/THE AEGIS/BSMG A pedestrian tunnel under the Bel Air Bypass was installed years ago when the highway was extended to Hickory in expectation of the Ma & Pa Trail being extended north to Forest Hill. A pedestrian tunnel under the Bel Air Bypass was installed years ago when the highway was extended to Hickory in expectation of the Ma & Pa Trail being extended north to Forest Hill. (ALLAN VOUGHT/THE AEGIS/BSMG)

The tunnel

At this point, the group walked through a tunnel under the Bypass. Built years ago when the Bypass was extended to Hickory, the tunnel was put there at the insistence of county officials and local state legislators with the eventual construction of the trail in mind.

Coming out of the south end of the tunnel, which is similar to the tunnel that carries the existing Bel Air to Fallston segment of the trail under Route 24 near Harford Mall, the route of the extension heads into a heavily wooded area.

This could not, however, be walked Saturday because it’s a wetland area. When the trail connection is built, this portion will have a long boardwalk, according to the Frederick Ward Associates map. Hosmer pointed to several pink ribbons marking the trail survey through the boggy area.

“We’re fortunate that when this area was surveyed they did not find any [northern] bog turtles,” Hosmer said. If they had, the project could have been held up or a different route required, he said.

The walkers headed down the shoulder of the northbound lanes of the Bypass. A short distance from the northbound entrance ramp from Rock Spring Road, the group scurried down into the woods again and began walking south.

ALLAN VOUGHT/THE AEGIS/BSMG Walkers cross Bynum Run on a makeshift bridge built by volunteers. When the trail extension is built the crossing will be farther north, and the trail will be on the west bank between the stream and the detention center. Walkers cross Bynum Run on a makeshift bridge built by volunteers. When the trail extension is built the crossing will be farther north, and the trail will be on the west bank between the stream and the detention center. (ALLAN VOUGHT/THE AEGIS/BSMG)

Bypass to North Avenue

Once into the woods, the walking group negotiated more boggy conditions while walking parallel to an embankment that likely was part of the railroad, which ran its last train in 1958 and was dismantled over the ensuing year.