Harford Teacher of the Year named finalist for state title

Harford County Teacher of the Year Amy Mangold, an early intervention teacher at John Archer School and 14-year veteran of Harford County Public Schools, is among seven finalists for 2017-2018 Maryland Teacher of the Year.

The announcement was made Thursday by Dr. Karen Salmon, state superintendent of schools.

“Amy Mangold is a fine example of a passionate, dedicated instructor,” Superintendent of Schools Barbara P. Canavan said in a statement. “We are extremely proud of what she has done for her students, parents and school community. She is an amazing teacher who embraces the uniqueness of each student and plans an instructional program to ensure every student reaches their full potential.”

Mangold has spent the majority of her career teaching preschool students with severe intellectual and physical disabilities.

She graduated from Notre Dame of Maryland with a master’s in teaching (2003) and The Johns Hopkins University with certification in early childhood special education (2010).

Mangold serves on the Instructional Leadership and School Improvement teams, presents county professional development and mentors students from local universities. Outside her classroom, she volunteers with Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, St. Baldrick’s Foundation and promotes independent living skills for adults with special needs as a Community Support Living Arrangement Worker.

The finalists were selected by a panel of judges from a number of key Maryland education organizations representing principals, teachers, school boards, teacher unions, parents and higher education, according to a news release.

All finalists were chosen based on a rigorous set of state and national criteria that include teaching philosophy and results, community involvement, knowledge of general education issues and suggestions for professional and instructional improvement. The finalists were selected from a group of 24 local teachers of the year, representing the 24 Maryland school systems.

The 2017-2018 Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced during a gala reception and dinner at Martin’s West in Baltimore on Oct. 27. The winner will receive cash awards, technology equipment, national travel opportunities and a new car valued at more than $25,000, donated by the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association.

The selected Maryland Teacher of the Year will go on to compete for the National Teacher of the Year Award, to be announced next April.

Maryland’s Teacher of the Year will also spend the coming year as an educational speaker and advisor in Maryland and will be honored by the president at the White House next spring and also will also participate in several national meetings and conferences.