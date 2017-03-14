Harford Teacher of the Year banquet postponed because of weather

The annual Harford County Public Schools Teacher of the Year banquet, scheduled for Wednesday evening, has been postponed because of inclement weather, the school system announced Tuesday afternoon.

"With the potential for evening temperatures to cause unsafe traveling conditions, we feel it best to err on the side of caution," HCPS spokesperson Lindsay Bilodeau wrote in an email.

Snow started falling Monday night and mixed with sleet through Tuesday. Snow showers are predicted for Tuesday night, and there is a 30 percent chance of snow showers Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service website.

Conditions are expected to be frigid Wednesday, too, with a high temperature of 28 degrees and a low temperature of 20 degrees, according to the weather service.

The banquet, which would have been at the Bayou Restaurant in Havre de Grace, is the school system's annual celebration of its Teacher of the Year nominees — and all HCPS teachers — and the setting of the surprise announcement of the winner of the Teacher of the Year honor.

"We regret the inconvenience; we are certainly disappointed," Bilodeau continued. "I have contacted our sponsors, and the event will be rescheduled as soon as possible. We hope to see you then!"

The winner will be one of five nominees — Michael Brogley, a social studies teacher a C. Milton Wright High School; Jessica Harcarik, a health teacher at Southampton Middle School; Amy Mangold, a special education teacher at the John Archer School; Kristina Powell, a vocal and general music teacher at Bel Air Elementary School and Kelly Sayre, a third-grade teacher at Red Pump Elementary School.