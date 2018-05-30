Harford announces latest tourism grants funded by room tax

The Harford County government administration recently announced the award of more than $1.5 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations to plan and implement tourism-related activities, including historical, cultural, agricultural, heritage and eco-tourism operations.

Funding for the grants comes from the county’s 6 percent tax on hotel and motel room rentals implemented by County Executive Barry Glassman in March 2015.

The competitive grant award process is in its fourth consecutive year, and the latest funding will be available during the 2019 fiscal year beginning July 1, according to a news release from the county executive’s office.

Harford County’s competitive award program is funded by the hotel/lodging fee initiated by the Glassman administration in March 2015. The program stimulates economic activity and strengthens attractions enjoyed by tourists and residents alike, according to the news release.

“With revenue generated from visitors to Harford County, our program supports activities that are good for business and improve the quality of life for everyone,” Glassman said in the news release. “I am proud that over the past four years we have directed more than $6 million to our nonprofit museums, arts programs and other attractions that bring people together and make Harford County a great place to be.”

On average, the hotel tax produces approximately $3.1 million in revenue.

“For FY 18, the hotel/lodging fee revenue is tracking similar to last year,” Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for the administration, said via email last week. “So, we expect to bring in approximately $3,115,000, with the county keeping $2.4 million, Aberdeen receiving $675,000 and Havre de Grace receiving $40,000.”

Under the county law that set up the lodging tax, the two municipal governments receive 50 percent of the tax collecting from hotels and motels within their borders.

To be eligible for grant funding, nonprofits must be 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) organizations.

The Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development oversees the competitive funding application process that was open earlier this year from mid-January to mid-April.

The office held two workshops to answer questions from interested organizations and to assist with the application process.

According to the news release, the workshops focused on three critical criteria that enhanced eligibility: organizations must be in good standing with the state; programs or activities must be able to draw visitors from outside the borders of Harford County, and the extent to which their successful implementation depends on receiving funding.

The Harford County Tourism Advisory Review Committee reviews all applications and makes recommendations to the county executive, who has the final decision on which organizations receive funds.

“Recommendations are made to serve the greatest number of recipients while focusing on organizational accountability and sustainability,” the news release states.

This year’s funding recipients have been sent a notification letter from County Executive Glassman announcing their award amount. An award package from OCED will follow with guidelines for executing a memorandum of agreement, quarterly performance and budget reporting templates, and procedures for receiving funding. Once packet materials are fully executed, funds will be made available after July 1, 2018.

Nonprofit organizations receiving contributions for FY 2019 are listed below:

APG Centennial Celebration Association, Inc. (APG Discovery Center) - $40,000 to execute operational aspects of Phase 1 of the APG Discovery Center planning;

Bel Air Downtown Alliance - $45,000 in general operating support for special events in Downtown Bel Air;

Bel Air Recreation Committee, Inc. - $8,500 toward marketing efforts for the Bel Air Arts Show;

Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County, Maryland, Inc. - $21,500 for operations and marketing for the Catch A Pig 5K Run and Harford’s Hardest 5K;

Chesapeake Heritage Conservancy, Inc. - $15,000 to market the Skipjack Martha Lewis;

Community Projects of Havre de Grace (The Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation) — $30,000 for operations and marketing for multiple programs;

Darlington Apple Festival, Inc. - $25,000 for event operations;

Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse, Incorporated - $18,000 for operations and signage

Harford Artists' Association, Inc. - $4,000 for operations;

Harford Community College Foundation, Inc. - $35,000 for expanded event marketing;

Harford County Farm Fair, Inc. - $45,000 for fair operations;

Havre de Grace Alliance, Inc. - $38,000 for operations;

Havre de Grace Arts Collective, Inc. - $15,000 for operations and marketing;

Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, Inc. - $80,000 for operations and marketing;

Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, Inc. - $35,000 for operations;

Highland Community Association, Inc. - $50,000 for operations and marketing;

Hosanna Community House, Incorporated - $45,000 for operations for multiple events;

Maryland Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, Inc. - $50,000 for operations and marketing;

Rockfield Foundation, Incorporated - $25,000 for operations, outreach, and signage;

Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace, Inc. - $5,000 for the Havre de Grace Arts Show;

Steppingstone Museum Association, Inc.- $50,000 for operations and programs;

Susquehanna Museum of Havre de Grace, Inc. - $35,000 for Lock House operations;

Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra, Inc. - $25,000 for operations and outreach;

Susquehannock Wildlife Society, Inc. - $55,000 for operations;

The Historical Society of Harford County, Inc. - $40,000 for operations;

The Liriodendron Foundation, Inc. - $70,000 for operations and outreach;

The Trustees of The Ladew Topiary Gardens, Inc. - $55,000 for operations and outreach;

Visit Harford!, Inc. - $595,000 for operations and outreach.

Visit Harford! is the quasi-public tourism agency Glassman’s administration established after it took office in late 2014.

CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. CAPTION Michael E. Bennett, Aberdeen’s former mayor and current executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, delivered closing remarks at the Aberdeen Memorial Day ceremony Monday. Michael E. Bennett, Aberdeen’s former mayor and current executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, delivered closing remarks at the Aberdeen Memorial Day ceremony Monday. CAPTION Seniors in the Science and Mathematics Academy magnet program at Aberdeen High School show their senior Capstone projects to the public during the annual gallery walk Tuesday. Seniors in the Science and Mathematics Academy magnet program at Aberdeen High School show their senior Capstone projects to the public during the annual gallery walk Tuesday. CAPTION Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. CAPTION On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event. On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event.

avought@theaegis.com