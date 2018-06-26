What's next for Bel Air's Tollgate Marketplace as Toys 'R' Us closing nears

With the departure of two major tenants, hhgregg and Toys ‘R’ Us, over the past 15 months, the owner of the Tollgate Marketplace shopping center is working to market a combined 63,000 square feet of retail space.

“Our goal is to always try to add and attract as many high-quality retailers as we can, just to better service the Bel Air region,” Tim O’Connell, vice president of corporate communications for Retail Properties of America, Inc., said Monday.

Retail Properties of America, or RPAI, is headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill. It owns, as of the end of March, 106 “retail operating properties” throughout the U.S., according to a statement emailed by O’Connell.

Toy ‘R’ Us announced earlier this year its was going out of business. In March 2017, hhgregg, a national appliance, electronics and furniture retailer, closed all of its stores, including the one in Tollgate Marketplace.

Both retailers had filed for bankruptcy and could not find buyers for the businesses.

The hhgregg store occupied 33,000 square feet at Tollgate Marketplace, and Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies “R” Us occupies 30,000 square feet, O’Connell said.

The latter is holding a going-out-of-business sale scheduled to end this week, as Toys ‘R’ Us stores across the U.S. are scheduled to close by Friday at the latest, Fortune magazine reported Monday.

O’Connell said he “would not be able to provide any comments on any forthcoming retailers that are coming to Tollgate Marketplace,” but he said his company is marketing the available spaces.

The Town of Bel Air’s planning department has not been approached recently about either of the spaces, Kevin Small, director of planning and community development, wrote in an email Monday morning.

O’Connell also said he could not comment further on RPAI’s successful bid on the Toys ‘R’ Us space in Tollgate Marketplace.

Toys ‘R’ us plans to close or sell its 800 stores in the U.S., and the Bel Air store was among those put up for auction June 11, The Baltimore Sun reported earlier. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet made the winning bids on Toys ‘R’ Us stores in Glen Burnie and Hagerstown.

The sales must be approved in federal bankruptcy court, and a hearing was scheduled for Monday in Richmond, The Sun reported.

Tollgate Marketplace, which is at the intersection of Route 24 and Route 1 and is accessible via Marketplace Drive, has more than 390,000 square feet of “gross leasable area,” O’Connell said.

Multiple national retail chains, such as Barnes & Noble, Starbucks, Michaels and Party City, and restaurant chains such as TGI Fridays, Outback Steakhouse and Red Lobster, occupy spaces there. Six of the 34 spaces are available, according to RPAI’s website.

A facade renovation project has recently been completed at the shopping center, O’Connell said.

“I think Tollgate Marketplace is a great asset that is located within that Washington, D.C.- Baltimore corridor, and it’s a center that were continuing to invest in and are just looking to bring the best retailers that we can to Bel Air,” he said.

Lorraine Mirabella of The Baltimore Sun contributed to this report.