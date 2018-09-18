Major improvements set for section of South Tollgate Road in Bel Air

A major road project affecting motorists in the greater Bel Air area is due to get underway next week.

Tollgate Road between West Ring Factory Road and Plumtree Road in Bel Air will close to through traffic for four months beginning Monday, Sept. 24, for culvert replacement and road reconstruction, according to the Harford County Department of Public Works.

Access within the work zone will be limited to emergency vehicles and residents; however, the road will be impassable at 1512 S. Tollgate Road, the site of the culvert removal and replacement.

Motorists are asked to follow the detour signs or make other arrangements as they travel on the road. Call 410-638-3217 ext. 2437 for more information.

The culvert being replaced crosses Plumtree Run. That work and the reconstruction of the road between the Plumtree Road roundabout and West Ring Factory, is a $3.2 million project, according to county administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby.

The project will include widening the road to accommodate bicycle traffic, improved drainage, improvements to the ride quality and pavement sections and construction sidewalks to interconnect the communities, Mumby said.

“Tollgate Road is one of the county's prime north/south corridors, helping to convey traffic between Bel Air and Abingdon/Edgewood,” Mumby explained via email Monday. “Average daily traffic volume is about 7,000 vehicles.”

With the opening of the Plumtree Road roundabout in the spring of 2017, Tollgate Road runs continuously from Vale Road north of Bel Air to Route 924 in Abingdon, a distance of approximately 7.5 miles.

According to Mumby, Tollgate Road has undergone periodic upgrading along much of its entire length over the years, “with this section - between West Ring Factory and Plumtree - being the last section requiring upgrade.”

For an online map of this and other Harford County road closures, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.

