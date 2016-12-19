Police release identity of Bel Air man, 28, who suffered fatal injuries in Tollgate Road crash Thursday

Nicholas Ryan Schmitt, 28, of Bel Air died Sunday evening after being seriously injured in a single vehicle crash several nights earlier near the intersection of Tollgate Road and Bel Air South Parkway, a few miles south of Bel Air, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Schmitt was riding a moped south on Tollgate when he hit a curb near the intersection "for an unknown reason" and was ejected from the vehicle. The moped then fell on him, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air after the crash. He was eventually transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he died because of his injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Schmitt was the only person involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

Deputies do not suspect alcohol or speeding were factors, based on their initial investigation, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Andersen said, but anyone who has additional information should call the Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit at 443-409-3324.