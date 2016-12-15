Man seriously injured in Bel Air crash Thursday night

The Harford County Sheriff's Office was investigating a serious single vehicle, single occupant crash late Thursday night.

The accident happened at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bel Air South Parkway and Tollgate Road in Bel Air, just off Route 24, according to a sheriff's office post on Facebook.

A male victim was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Roads in the vicinity of the crash were expected to be closed for an extended period; drivers were being asked to avoid the area.