'The Marvelous Wonderettes' take stage at HdG Opera House

The Tidewater Players are back onstage at the old (but now new!) Opera House, which comes with a refurbished and enlarged theater and—gasp!—an elevator! Tidewater, the community theatre of Havre de Grace and the resident theatre of the Cultural Center at the Opera House, celebrates its return by presenting the Off-Broadway hit musical, “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” A trip down Memory Lane for some and a treat for all, the show features hits from the 50s and 60s like “Sugartime,” “Mr. Sandman,” ”Sincerely,” and “Leader of the Pack.”

The storyline is that four girls, the Wonderettes, are tapped to provide musical entertainment at their senior prom in 1958. In the second act, they return to do the honors at their 10th class reunion. As the play unfolds, each girl, with backup from the rest, sings the songs that tell her story. Dickie Mahoney directs and choreographs the show, which Tidewater first presented in 2015 in another venue during the renovation of the Opera House. The same cast is poised to deliver entertainment flavored with comedy and nostalgia. The audience is invited to share punch and cookies after the show.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” runs upstairs at the refurbished Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Avenue in Havre de Grace, from September 15-24. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children or senior citizens. Get tickets at the door or visit www.tidewaterplayers.com .

Stephanie Mahoney plays Missy, the organizer of the group, who harbors a secret crush.

“She’s very Type A, a rule follower,” said Mahoney, who in real life teaches kindergarten in Baltimore County.

Her big numbers are “Teacher’s Pet,” “It’s in His Kiss” and “Wedding Bell Blues.”

Sarah Sickels plays Missy ‘s best friend, Suzy. She describes her character as “a fun girl, young and naïve.” She’s also giggly and bubbly, and just got pinned to Richie, who runs the lights for the show. Her character is also notable for her wad of Hubba Bubble Gum, which she makes great use of in Act I. In real life, she teaches fourth grade at Perryville Elementary School.

Her big numbers are “Stupid Cupid,” “Rescue Me” and “Respect.”

Emily Elborn plays Betty Jean, who says she’s best friends with Cindy Lou, another Wonderette, in spite of Cindy’s habit of stealing B.J.’s boyfriends. She sings her hard-luck story in numbers like “Lipstick On Your Collar” and “It’s My Party (And I’ll Cry if I Want To).” In real life, she teaches third grade in Cecil County.

Natalie Knox plays flirty Cindy Lou, whom she describes as “a popular girl who loves the boys.”

“She likes to call herself the prettiest girl at Springfield High,” said Knox, who works in operations support at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Her big songs are “Allegheny Moon,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and “Leader of the Pack.”

Tidewater Players will continue their first season back home in the Opera House with “Beauty and the Beast” (November 17-December 3), “Clue” (February 23-March 4, 2018) and a spring musical to be announced from May 4-20.