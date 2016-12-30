Top 10 Orioles storylines of 2016
Those Harford lost in 2016

Remembering some Harford County folks who died during 2016.

    Remembering some of our Harford County friends, neighbors, leaders and protectors who died during 2016.

    Harford County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey was remembered Wednesday as a patriot, a wonderful father and a hero, as thousands of friends, family members and colleagues from across the nation said goodbye to the fallen officer. "By the show of solidarity we see here today, they...

    Mark Logsdon told the Harford County Sheriff's Office in his job application 16 years ago: "All I have to offer is hard work and dedication." Logsdon, then 28, told his future employer, "I feel as though I am a great asset to each team I've ever belonged to, and I hope to continue that for the rest...

    Shirley S. Klein, a Harford County philanthropist and retired businesswoman, died Monday. A longtime resident of Forest Hill, Mrs. Klein was the matriarch of the family that established and owns the Klein's ShopRite supermarkets throughout Harford County and elsewhere in the Baltimore region. She...

    W. Dale Hess, a Harford County businessman who rose to majority floor leader in the Maryland House of Delegates and was later convicted — then cleared — of charges in a federal political probe during the Gov. Marvin Mandel administration, died of complications from cancer Saturday at his Fallston...

