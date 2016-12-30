Those Harford lost in 2016
Remembering some Harford County folks who died during 2016.
Remembering some of our Harford County friends, neighbors, leaders and protectors who died during 2016.
Hogan says fallen Harford deputy 'brought honor to his badge every day'
Harford County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey was remembered Wednesday as a patriot, a wonderful father and a hero, as thousands of friends, family members and colleagues from across the nation said goodbye to the fallen officer. "By the show of solidarity we see here today, they...
Fallen Harford County Deputy Logsdon laid to rest
Mark Logsdon told the Harford County Sheriff's Office in his job application 16 years ago: "All I have to offer is hard work and dedication." Logsdon, then 28, told his future employer, "I feel as though I am a great asset to each team I've ever belonged to, and I hope to continue that for the rest...
Shirley Klein, Harford philanthropist and businesswoman, dies at 86
Shirley S. Klein, a Harford County philanthropist and retired businesswoman, died Monday. A longtime resident of Forest Hill, Mrs. Klein was the matriarch of the family that established and owns the Klein's ShopRite supermarkets throughout Harford County and elsewhere in the Baltimore region. She...
W. Dale Hess, Harford County businessman and politician, dies
W. Dale Hess, a Harford County businessman who rose to majority floor leader in the Maryland House of Delegates and was later convicted — then cleared — of charges in a federal political probe during the Gov. Marvin Mandel administration, died of complications from cancer Saturday at his Fallston...
Football, police communities honor 17-year-old Patterson Mill student at his funeral Saturday
The community has been rallying around the family and classmates of 17-year-old Patterson Mill High School student Isaac Pfarr all week after his sudden death last Sunday, and that continued at his funeral Saturday morning. A viewing room at Schimunek Funeral Home in Bel Air was filled past capacity...
B. Daniel Riley, former state delegate from Edgewood, dies
Former state Del. B. Daniel Riley, who served two terms in the Maryland House of Delegates, has died. He was 70. Wayne Debree, a cousin of Mr. Riley's wife, Linda, said he died Wednesday evening. No cause of death was given. Mr. Riley was a Democrat who represented Harford County's District 34...
Ruth Foard, successful and service-minded retired Bel Air businesswoman, dies at 95
A funeral service will be held Tuesday morning in Bel Air for B. Ruth Foard, a retired business owner, whose career was defined by her attention to service, be it for her customers, her employees or her community. Ms. Foard, who died on Friday, Dec. 9, was 95. She would have celebrated her next...
Richard Woodward, longtime Bel Air fire chief, dies
Richard "Dick" Woodward, a former chief and board president of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Co., died Sunday of a heart attack. The Forest Hill resident was 82 and at his death was still an active member of the department with nearly 60 years of service. Mr. Woodward joined the fire company in the...
Helen Delich Bentley, congresswoman who was a staunch advocate of the port of Baltimore, dies
Helen Delich Bentley, the colorful and cantankerous former Maryland congresswoman whose fierce advocacy for the port of Baltimore led to its being named in her honor, died Saturday. Mrs. Bentley, who was 92, died at her home in Timonium, said longtime aide Key Kidder. She had brain cancer. She...